Allu Arjun grandmother's 'Pedda Karma': Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offer prayers

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Allu Arjun and his family came together to pray for the departed soul of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared pictures from the “Pedda Karma” ceremony, showing family members in the moment of remembrance and prayer.

“Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely, thank you. ALLU family,” Allu wrote in his caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOWJ-c1krDT/

The first picture shows Allu Arjun with his parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu, wife Sneha Reddy and brother Allu Sirish, among others. The family was also joined by Chiranjeevi, the son-in-law of the late Allu Kanakaratnam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOWNHX_Ehzs/

Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan and his younger brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, also took part in the ceremony.

Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30. She was the wife of the late Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

In his first reaction, Allu Arju, in an X post, wrote, “Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled.”

https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1962123608589042048

Chiranjeevi also took to his X handle and expressed grief over the loss, calling his mother-in-law an “inspirational” woman.

“The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

At the time, several members of the Telugu film industry visited Allu Arjun’s home to pay their respects and offer support to the family. (ANI)

