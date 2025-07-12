LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amaal Mallik Addresses Rumours Of Cutting Ties With Parents: When Family Turns Critics, It Hurts More

Amaal Mallik clarified his cryptic post hinting at a family rift, expressing hurt over being compared by his parents. He addressed emotional strain, emphasized respect for his family, and vowed to focus on healing and music, with upcoming projects reflecting deeper emotional honesty.

Amaal Mallik Opens Up: When Family Compares, It Hurts More

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 23:43:29 IST

Popular music composer Amaal Mallik has stirred a storm online with his recent post hinting at breaking ties with his family. The cryptic yet emotionally charged message left fans concerned, sparking widespread speculation. In a heartfelt reaction to the buzz, Amaal has now offered clarity. In a candid interview, he broke down the raw emotion in his words by saying, “Aapke mummy papa hi jab aapse compare kare kisi aur se, tab takleef hoti hai.” His words bring up subtextual family tension that’s not always brought to the surface, particularly in a close-knit musical family like the Malliks.

Family Pressure in the Spotlight: Amaal Mallik on Emotional Strain

In a career where fame and family lineage are side by side, Amaal Mallik’s frank comments about emotional hurt through family comparison have rehashed the debate around expectations and mental health. From a celebrated Bollywood music family, with father Daboo Malik and brother Armaan Malik gaining traction too, Amaal’s triumph has been characteristically in the shadow of family expectation.

The turning point sentence “Amaal Mallik on emotional strain” could never have been truer. He explained how it impacted him throughout the years, comparing things in an implicit, emotional feeling of being taken away from something. “It’s one thing to be judged by the public. But when the same judgment is made by the people that you love the most, it leaves a scar,” Amaal felt. His words touched so many of us with similar problems in our own individual lives, reminding us that public figures are not exempt from personal disappointment.

Breaking the Silence: Amaal Mallik Addresses Family Rift

Amaal’s coming out has been celebrated as a daring step in shattering the silence on family conflicts in Bollywood. The “Amaal Mallik family rift” was a trending phrase soon after his comments went public. But the composer made it clear that he didn’t mean to go on a nasty tirade against his whole family. “It was a spur of the moment feeling. I just wanted to let it out,” he clarified.

Despite all the cyberhype, he insisted that he still has the highest regard for his family. He went ahead to assert that he’s just human and even celebrities get to cry too. The music world as idealized as it is, has tales of backstage drama, and Amaal’s candor pulls one of those backstage tales into the limelight.

Even with the fans still sending him love and strength, Amaal has promised them he is concentrating on healing, his music, and going forward one note at a time. His next projects are already in the pipeline and this time around the melody may be one of emotional honesty like never before.

Tags: Amaal MallikAmaal Mallik family riftCelebrity family drama Bollywood

