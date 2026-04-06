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Home > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’

Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’

Amitabh Bachchan has long been admired for his unmatched work ethic, cementing his place as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: imdb)
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 6, 2026 12:03:54 IST

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Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’

Amitabh Bachchan has long been admired for his unmatched work ethic, cementing his place as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over six decades, he has delivered memorable performances across multiple languages and earned numerous accolades along the way. 

Known for regularly sharing his thoughts through his blog, the veteran actor recently reflected on the importance of staying consistently engaged in work, admitting that even a single idle day feels unsettling to him.

What Amitabh said about working

In his latest blog entry, Amitabh expressed how a day without work disrupts his routine and mindset. He described such days as “disturbing,” noting that stepping away from a structured schedule breaks the rhythm of habits built over time. Without that discipline, the day begins to feel unpredictable, lacking the usual sense of order and flow.

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He further explained that this disruption often leads to unease, as one starts questioning why the day isn’t unfolding as expected. While understanding this tendency may help bring a sense of calm, he acknowledged that for some, it can result in unnecessary anxiety—something that can be harmful to both the mind and body.

Amitabh on hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Amitabh recently wrapped up hosting the 17th season of the beloved quiz show, signing off with an emotional message for viewers. Reflecting on the journey, he shared how deeply he connects with each moment, making farewells particularly difficult.

He spoke about how time seems to pass in a blur, even when the experience feels profound, and expressed gratitude for spending more than a third of his life with the audience through the show. Calling it a privilege, he bid an emotional goodbye to the season.

Work front

The actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Amitabh’s portrayal of Ashwatthama received widespread praise, and the film went on to become a massive box office success, crossing ₹1,000 crore globally. He is currently busy shooting for its sequel.

ALSO READ:  Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

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Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’

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Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’

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Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’
Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’
Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’
Amitabh Bachchan Can’t Spend Lazy Day Even At 83, Says ‘It’s Disturbing To Not Work Every Day’

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