Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Just when it seemed like the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge might be slowing down, the film has bounced back stronger than ever. Powered by an impressive third-weekend surge, the Ranveer Singh starrer has reaffirmed its box office dominance. On day 18, the film witnessed a notable jump in collections, pushing its worldwide earnings past the Rs 1,600 crore mark. Meanwhile, its domestic net collection crossed the coveted Rs 1,000 crore milestone, setting a new benchmark for upcoming releases.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Box Office Day 18 Update

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19, has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore in India within just 18 days. On its third Sunday (day 18), the film—featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal—collected Rs 28.75 crore. This marks a 12.1% growth from its day 17 earnings of Rs 25.65 crore. With this boost, the film’s India net total stands at Rs 1,013.77 crore as of Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Worldwide Box Office Milestone

Trade estimates indicate that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now amassed Rs 1,605.75 crore globally. This includes a gross of Rs 1,213.74 crore from India and Rs 392 crore from overseas markets. Notably, the film added Rs 7 crore to its international total on day 18 alone.

A Look at Its Box Office Journey

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 opened to a phenomenal Rs 400 crore in its first weekend. It went on to earn Rs 624.47 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in its second. Just three days into its third week, the film has already added over Rs 70 crore net in India, maintaining a strong hold at the box office.

Aditya Dhar Praises Cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha

Amid the film’s massive success, director Aditya Dhar took a moment to appreciate cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, crediting him as the creative force behind the film’s visual soul. Dhar described Vikash as the “eye, instinct, and soul” of Dhurandhar, recalling how his late entry into the project felt like destiny. He praised Vikash’s dedication through challenging schedules and extreme filming conditions—from the heat of Amritsar to the freezing landscapes of Leh.

Highlighting his artistic brilliance, Dhar noted that Vikash brought emotional depth and life to every frame, elevating the storytelling with precision and sensitivity. He concluded by expressing deep gratitude and confidence that their future collaborations will be even more impactful and timeless.

About ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an espionage drama and the sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar. Picking up from where the first film ended, the sequel follows Hamza Ali Mazari—also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi—an undercover Indian spy who rises to power as the King of Lyari. The film intertwines his past and present, offering a deeper look into his journey while showcasing his role in eliminating threats and gathering critical intelligence.

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