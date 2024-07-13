Amul India Marks Anant-Radhika Wedding With An Adorable Doodle Calling It 'Ambyaahni Wedding'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on Friday, July 12 in a star-studded affair. Congratulations and good wishes have been pouring in since for the newlyweds and in the brigade was also Amul India.

Known for their quirky Instagram posts, Amul India was quick to extend their wishes with a charming post dedicated to the couple.

Amul India Dedicates A Delightful Doodle To Anant-Radhika

Shortly after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, Amul India shared a delightful doodle on their official Instagram. The illustration depicted the couple in their wedding attire, sharing a slice of bread with Amul butter.

Amul India dubbed it the ‘Ambyaahni wedding’ and sent their best wishes with a message of ‘Jug Jug Jio’ on their topical post.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The celebrations for Anant and Radhika began earlier this year with a pre-wedding event in Jamnagar featuring Rihanna’s performance. This was followed by a lavish cruise trip. Upon their return, the Ambanis started sending out wedding invitations and preparing for the main event.

Their journey included various pre-wedding rituals such as the Mameru ceremony, Grah Shanti puja, Haldi, Mehendi, Shiv-Shakti puja, and culminated in the wedding ceremony.

The Sangeet ceremony featured a live performance by Justin Bieber and was attended by numerous Indian and international celebrities. The couple exchanged vows on July 12 amidst much fanfare.

At the groom’s baaraat, celebrities like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Veer Pahariya, Hardik Pandya, and others danced while singer Rema entertained the guests.

Indian artists Mika Singh, AP Dhillon, Daler Mehendi, and Bhupinder Babbal also performed at the festivities. And, the celebrations will continue with an ‘Aashirwaad’ ceremony scheduled for July 13, followed by a wedding reception on July 14.

