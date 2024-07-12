Officially Married! Anant And Radhika Are Now Mr & Mrs Ambani: Check First Video Of Varmala Here!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially married! After months of pre-wedding celebrations, the couple exchanged vows in a dreamy ceremony attended by the elite of Mumbai society and several international VVIPs.

In the first photos to surface post-wedding, Anant and Radhika were all smiles. Their varmala ceremony is complete, and the couple is now expected to take pheras around the sacred fire.

Surrounded by friends and family, the couple exchanged garlands with much laughter, formalizing their union. A video on social media shows glimpses of the groom’s sister, Isha Ambani Piramal, and the bride’s sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia.

Radhika, now the younger Ambani daughter-in-law, looked stunning in an ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The varmala ceremony was followed by a Ponkhnu ceremony, where the bride’s mother welcomes the groom to the mandap. Radhika Merchant’s mother, Shaila Merchant, was seen welcoming Anant Ambani in a video.

The couple’s wedding was graced by reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong, Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, along with other friends, family members, and many more.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. Large sections of the Bandra Kurla Complex were closed to the public to allow VIP guests to attend what is being hailed as the wedding of the century.

