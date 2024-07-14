Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Reception At Jio World Convention Centre, Nita Ambani Invites Paparazzi

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are hosting a lavish wedding reception today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, attended by notable figures from around the globe.

Anant and Radhika got married on Friday, July 12, in a star-studded celebration. The wedding, held in Mumbai, saw the presence of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and other members of the Ambani and Merchant families.

Nita Ambani also arrives at the Jio World Convention Centre and thanks paparazzi for being a ‘part of the wedding’.

The event was graced by several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. International stars like John Cena, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian attended, while Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, and others were present.

Political leaders also marked their presence, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav.

Following the wedding, a ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony took place on Saturday, featuring a grand puja at the wedding venue. PM Narendra Modi attended, blessing the couple and presenting a special gift. Other political figures included former President Ram Nath Kovind, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

