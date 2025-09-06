LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:37:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was seen on set in London for her new film, ‘Anxious People’, sporting a light blonde bob, a significant change of pace from her typical long brunette locks, according to People.

In addition to her new hair, Jolie sported a long white wrap top, flowy capri pants, a muted red lip and a bold gold brooch for the film.

‘Anxious People’ is also starring Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel, and is based on Fredrik Backman’s 2019 novel by the same name. Marc Forster will direct, while Backman and David Magee will serve as screenwriters.

“On the day before Christmas Eve, investment banker Zara begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house,” the movie’s synopsis reads, per Deadline. “When a reluctant bank robber, Grace, inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue, secrets are revealed, and literally nothing goes according to plan.”

Per IMDb, Jolie will portray Zara, while Wood will play Grace, according to People.

While on set, Jolie was joined by her 24-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, her eldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Maddox has followed in his parents’ footsteps, first appearing as an uncredited zombie in Pitt’s 2013 movie World War Z, and later executive producing First They Killed My Father when he was just 15 years old, according to People. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS