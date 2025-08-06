LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ankush Bahuguna's Dream Collaboration: Baking And Beauty With Selena Gomez

Ankush Bahuguna’s Dream Collaboration: Baking And Beauty With Selena Gomez

Ankush Bahuguna’s dream came true baking tiramisu with Selena Gomez at the Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum launch in India. The event celebrated genuine moments, creativity, and hard work, capturing the warmth and joy behind the fragrance and this unforgettable experience.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 6, 2025 13:11:00 IST

Sometimes life throws you the kind of moment you don’t expect  like casually baking tiramisu with Selena Gomez. That’s exactly what happened to Ankush Bahuguna during the launch of Rare Beauty’s new Eau de Parfum in India, held in collaboration with Sephora India.

Ankush shared this incredible experience on Instagram, captioning it: “Just casually baking Tiramisu with selena Gomez! What is this life!” And honestly, those words sum it up perfectly. There’s something so surreal yet beautifully simple about sharing a kitchen and dessert with a global superstar.

The launch event wasn’t just about unveiling a fragrance. It was about celebrating moments that feel warm, genuine, and memorable. Ankush said the perfume “smells exactly like this moment,” which captures the magic perfectly. The scent evokes comfort, joy, and a kind of softness  much like the cozy vibe of baking with friends, laughter floating around, and just being present.

From Authentic Creativity to Dream Collaboration: Ankush Bahuguna’s Journey with Selena Gomez

Selena, known for her down-to-earth personality, was completely at ease. She laughed, shared tips, and just enjoyed the experience like anyone else would. For Ankush, who’s made a name for himself through authentic content and passion for beauty, this was more than a promotional event. It was a dream come true from making reels and tutorials in his room to this very moment standing alongside Selena Gomez.

This isn’t just about fame or Glam. It’s about how genuine creativity and hard work can bring the most unexpected, beautiful opportunities your way. And sometimes, those opportunities come with espresso-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone.

Rare Beauty’s fragrance launch will be remembered not just for the scent, but for the shared joy, laughter, and one unforgettable tiramisu bake.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

