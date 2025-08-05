Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

You won’t believe this, Love Island 2025 winner Amaya Papaya just dropped a surprise collab with Selena Gomez, and it’s already got everyone talking.Their new perfume, Bloom & Burn, is a mix of wild jasmine, neroli, and soft vanilla musk. Both Amaya and Selena say it’s all about showing how you can be strong and soft at the same time.

Amaya Papaya and Selena Gomez Announce Surprise Perfume Collaboration

In a surprise announcement that caught fans off guard, Love Island 2025 winner Amaya Papaya has teamed up with global superstar Selena Gomez for a brand-new perfume. The two revealed their collaboration during an Instagram Live session, sparking excitement across social media.

High Demand Expected for Amaya Papaya and Selena Gomez’s New Perfume

Amaya said, “This isn’t just another celebrity perfume. Selena really let me put my personality into it. It’s bold, fun, and real just like my journey this year.”Selena added, “Amaya’s got this fearless vibe that reminds me of myself when I was starting out. I wanted to help her create something that feels true to her.”

Since winning Love Island, Amaya’s become way more than just a reality star. She’s got a strong, inspiring presence online, and this perfume is her first big project outside the show.

Bloom & Burn will drop in stores and online this September, with some of the money going to mental health charities something both of them care about deeply.

This perfume is a limited edition, and with the buzz it already has created, it’s expected to sell out in a flash forcing us to act fast. Fans are eagerly waiting for the launch, and many won’t want to miss their chance to get it. Demand is high.