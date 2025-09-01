LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

Anne Hathaway paused The Devil Wears Prada 2 filming in New York to calm paparazzi chaos, reminding them that children were on set. A stumble on the steps also went viral, but excitement for the sequel starring Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and possibly Meryl Streep remains sky-high.

Anne Hathaway asked photographers to behave respectfully due to children on set (Pic Credit: Instagram@desviastoryful)
Anne Hathaway asked photographers to behave respectfully due to children on set (Pic Credit: Instagram@desviastoryful)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 14:08:50 IST

With all eyes on The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway found herself stepping up to keep order while filming in New York’s Central Park.

Nearly twenty years after she first played Andrea Sachs, Hathaway, now 42, had to pause shooting when a group of paparazzi started arguing loudly, throwing the whole set into chaos.

Anne Hathaway schools paparazzi during shoot

She didn’t raise her voice or lose her cool. Instead, she addressed the photographers directly, reminding them there were children on set. “Does everyone know that there are children on set? So everyone’s going to relax. We’re going to have a very nice day because we have children here,” Hathaway told them, as captured in a video that quickly made the rounds on social media.

In character and dressed head-to-toe in black, she didn’t back down from her request. Security also stepped in, making sure the photographers understood they needed to tone it down.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 shoot 

Stanley Tucci, her co-star, tried to diffuse the situation too, asking the photographers to respect the work happening and keep things under control.

This wasn’t the only hiccup during filming. Hathaway was also seen stumbling on a set of steps, her heel snagged at the worst possible moment, and the video of the fall went viral within hours.

Still, none of this has dampened the buzz for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel picks up years after the original, with Andrea Sachs now an experienced pro in the media industry.

Everyone’s waiting to see how she’ll handle the ever-evolving fashion world, and whether her old rivalry with Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly will flare up again. With the sequel promising sharp wit, style, and a fresh look at generational shifts in the industry, expectations are sky-high.

Tags: anne hathawaycelebrity newsThe Devil Wears Prada 2trending news

