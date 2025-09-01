Vidyut Jammwal Joins Street Fighter Shoot, Gets An Opportunity To Pose With THIS World-Renowned Rapper

Vidyut Jammwal, Bollywood’s action powerhouse, kicked off his Hollywood journey in Sydney, Australia, with a pretty striking start.

The actor shared photos alongside rapper 50 Cent and WWE’s Cody Rhodes as he began filming for “Street Fighter.”

Vidyut Jammwal joins Street Fighter cast

He posted a trio of pictures on Instagram, all snapped on what looks like a yacht. Jammwal is right there with 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes, and a handful of others, looking every bit at ease among them.

In his post, Vidyut wrote, “In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. #streetfighter,” making it clear he feels right at home with this new crew.

“Street Fighter” is an American martial arts film directed by Kitao Sakurai, with a script by Dalan Musson. It’s the third live-action take on Capcom’s legendary fighting franchise, aiming to reboot the movie series.

What role will Vidyut Jammwal play in Street Fighter?

The cast is stacked: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto, and, of course, Vidyut Jammwal.

Jammwal takes on the role of Dhalsim. Plot details are, for now, a closely guarded secret. Still, casting updates have been rolling out quickly: David Dastmalchian will play M. Bison, Orville Peck is Vega, Callina Liang is set for Chun-Li, and Andrew Schulz will step in as Dan Hibiki.

These new additions join a cast already packed with names like Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and 50 Cent.

For anyone who needs a little backstory: Street Fighter first landed in 1987. The series is famous for its wild, high-stakes martial arts matchups and a global tournament run by M. Bison of the shady Shadaloo organisation.

