Diljit Dosanjh Exits No Entry 2 But Why Did The Singer Leave The Sequel? Here’s What Really Happened

Diljit Dosanjh has officially stepped away from No Entry 2 due to his packed schedule, including his upcoming “Aura Tour” and film commitments. The Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, may face delays as producers scramble to find a replacement leading man.

Diljit Dosanjh Exits No Entry 2! (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 11:23:52 IST

Looks like it’s official. Diljit Dosanjh is out of ‘No Entry 2.’ The acclaimed singer was supposed to star alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, with Anees Bazmee directing and Boney Kapoor producing. 

Diljit Dosanjh exits No Entry 2 

Now, before you start cooking up wild theories about creative fights or drama with other actors, don’t bother. The truth’s much more boring: Diljit’s schedule is just packed, as revealed by, PeepingMoon.com.

The man’s calendar is tighter than airport security. He was lined up for one of the three main roles, but with all his other projects and commitments, there was just no way to make it work.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh leave No Entry 2?

So, what’s the real issue? The team wanted to kick off filming in October 2025, but Diljit’s already locked in for his “Aura Tour” in Australia and New Zealand from late October to mid-November.

Add that to his other film gigs, and yes, chaos. A source close to the production even admitted, “Diljit’s packed touring schedule was becoming a challenge for the No Entry team. 

The film needs a ton of planning, and his dates just wouldn’t align. Both sides agreed to move on, no hard feelings.” Gotta respect the honesty.

With Diljit out, the makers are scrambling to find someone new. Apparently, they’re already talking to a few actors, but snagging a leading man on such short notice is no small feat.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the shoot gets pushed back, considering how everyone seems booked solid until next year.

Controversial year for Diljit Dosanjh

On Diljit Dosanjh’s end, he’s been in the spotlight for more than just his movie roles. After the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ trailer dropped, he caught some heat for teaming up with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. 

The backlash was real. Social media, film bodies, and even talk of banning his projects in India. Thanks to all the political noise after the Pahalgam attack, the film didn’t even release in India, just overseas.

Still, Diljit’s not slowing down. He’s got ‘Border 2’ on deck, sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The cast includes Suniel Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sonam Bajwa. 

Tags: anees bazmeeARJUN KAPOORdiljit dosanjhNo Entry 2Varun Dhawan

Diljit Dosanjh Exits No Entry 2 But Why Did The Singer Leave The Sequel? Here’s What Really Happened

