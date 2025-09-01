Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed

Pop superstar Justin Bieber stunned an Indian bride in Los Angeles, creating a moment she and her family won’t forget anytime soon. Photos and videos from the wedding instantly blew up online, with fans flooding social media to praise Bieber for his thoughtful surprise.

Justin Bieber surprises Indian bride

It wasn’t some planned gig or anything either. The singer just turned up at the venue, catching everyone totally off guard. There’s a clip floating around where Justin’s just casually walking in, grinning, chatting with guests, and snapping pics with the bridesmaids.

Bieber kept it laid-back with a white tee and blue shorts, topped off with a bold blue fur jacket. The bride, on the other hand, went all out in a gorgeous green saree, decked with gold jewellery and kaleeras.

Internet reacts to Justin Bieber’s unexpected gesture

People online can’t get enough of the genuine moments between Justin and the wedding crowd. The comments are a mix of envy and admiration with fans calling him “the sweetest,” others joking about wanting him at their own weddings, and, naturally, a few questioning his outfit choice (because, well, internet).

Worth mentioning, this isn’t Bieber’s first brush with Indian wedding festivities. Last year, he actually flew to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet, reportedly pocketing a massive $10 million for his performance. That event also featured megastars like Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Switching gears, Justin’s back in the music scene with his seventh studio album, “Swag,” which dropped out of nowhere on July 11, 2025.

The album’s packed with features from artists like Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

