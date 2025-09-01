LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed

Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed

Justin Bieber shocked an Indian bride in Los Angeles by showing up unannounced at her wedding, sparking viral photos and videos online. Fans praised his sweet gesture, while some debated his bold outfit. The surprise comes just weeks after Bieber dropped his new album Swag in July 2025.

Justin Bieber surprises an Indian bride ahead of her wedding in Los Angeles (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Justin Bieber surprises an Indian bride ahead of her wedding in Los Angeles (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 10:11:48 IST

Pop superstar Justin Bieber stunned an Indian bride in Los Angeles, creating a moment she and her family won’t forget anytime soon. Photos and videos from the wedding instantly blew up online, with fans flooding social media to praise Bieber for his thoughtful surprise.

Justin Bieber surprises Indian bride

It wasn’t some planned gig or anything either. The singer just turned up at the venue, catching everyone totally off guard. There’s a clip floating around where Justin’s just casually walking in, grinning, chatting with guests, and snapping pics with the bridesmaids.

Bieber kept it laid-back with a white tee and blue shorts, topped off with a bold blue fur jacket. The bride, on the other hand, went all out in a gorgeous green saree, decked with gold jewellery and kaleeras.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber Tour News (@justinstournews)

Internet reacts to Justin Bieber’s unexpected gesture

People online can’t get enough of the genuine moments between Justin and the wedding crowd. The comments are a mix of envy and admiration with fans calling him “the sweetest,” others joking about wanting him at their own weddings, and, naturally, a few questioning his outfit choice (because, well, internet).

Worth mentioning, this isn’t Bieber’s first brush with Indian wedding festivities. Last year, he actually flew to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet, reportedly pocketing a massive $10 million for his performance. That event also featured megastars like Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Switching gears, Justin’s back in the music scene with his seventh studio album, “Swag,” which dropped out of nowhere on July 11, 2025.

The album’s packed with features from artists like Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.

ALSO READ:  Chinese Woman Tries To Enter House Of THIS BTS Member, Gives The Weirdest Excuse, Still Gets Arrested

Tags: celebrity newsjustin biebertrending news

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Reunite With 90s Flair, Celebrate National Award And Aryan Khan’s Series
Small-Penis Rule: How This Strange Legal Loophole Stops Donald Trump From Suing Satirists
Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers
Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri’s Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her ‘Perfect Match’
Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed
Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed
Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed
Watch: Justin Bieber Surprises Indian Bride On Her Big Day, Poses With Her Squad Leaving The Internet Impressed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?