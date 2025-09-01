LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chinese Woman Tries To Enter House Of THIS BTS Member, Gives The Weirdest Excuse, Still Gets Arrested

Chinese Woman Tries To Enter House Of THIS BTS Member, Gives The Weirdest Excuse, Still Gets Arrested

BTS star Jungkook faced two alarming intrusion attempts at his Seoul home right after completing military service. Police are investigating under Korea’s anti-stalking law. Meanwhile, Jungkook is back with BTS, preparing their first group album since 2022’s Proof, set for release in spring 2026.

BTS Jungkook ( Pic Credit: Instagram)
BTS Jungkook ( Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 07:56:12 IST

Jungkook just wrapped up his military service in June, and he has already had two separate strangers try to get into his place in Seoul.

Jungkook Stalker Arrested in Seoul

According to the Korea Herald, a 40-year-old woman actually made it into the underground parking lot of his building. Security caught her on camera, called the cops, and she tried to play it off like she was just “visiting a friend.”

The police are still digging into what really happened.

Jungkook Security Scare

And this wasn’t even the first time. On the very day Jungkook got out of the military, another woman, this one in her thirties, from China, tried to punch in his door code. 

She told the cops she’d flown all the way to Korea to see Jungkook after his discharge. She ended up in police custody and was handed over to prosecutors.

South Korea isn’t messing around with stuff like this, either. The country’s anti-stalking law, which came in a few years ago, can land offenders in jail for up to three years or hit them with a fat fine (like, $21,000 USD). If someone’s carrying a weapon? That jumps to five years behind bars and even heftier fines.

What is BTS up to? 

Meanwhile, Jungkook isn’t exactly sitting around. He’s back with BTS with members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Taehyung. They are currently working on their first album as a full group since 2022’s “Proof.”

They started working on it in the US this July, and the album’s dropping next spring. Last time they performed together was at the “Yet to Come” concert in Busan, back in October 2022. 

