Home > Entertainment > Austin Butler Says He's Not a Method Actor Despite Being Incredibly Obsessive: 'I Have Never Used…'

Austin Butler Says He’s Not a Method Actor Despite Being Incredibly Obsessive: ‘I Have Never Used…’

Austin Butler addressed his “method acting” label, clarifying that he doesn’t use the term despite immersing obsessively in roles. After Elvis, Butler now stars in Darren Aronofsky’s gritty New York crime drama, performing intense stunts alongside Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Bad Bunny, and more.

Austin Butler (Pic Credit: Instagram@austinbutler)
Austin Butler (Pic Credit: Instagram@austinbutler)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 31, 2025 10:04:21 IST

Actor and singer Austin Butler has been called a method actor, but he stops short of using that term when describing his process, no matter how “obsessive” he may become.

His method acting reputation began with the filming of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film Elvis, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. The role was so intense that it resulted in Butler being rushed to the hospital due to his body shutting down the day after filming wrapped.

He also hired a dialect coach because he couldn’t shake off the Elvis accent from spending three years preparing to portray the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While talking about being called a method actor, he said, “I never have used the word ‘method.’ I think that word gets thrown around a lot. It’s a very misunderstood thing that isn’t really what I do,” he said.

He shared further that even though he enjoys learning about acting and admires many actors who go method, “It’s more than I just like to immerse myself.”

In Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, set in 1998 New York City, Butler plays Hank Thompson, a former star high school baseball player who turns to bartending in the ‘Lower East Side’ after his baseball talents get cut short due to a car accident.

However, his life turns upside down when he decides to look after his neighbour Russ’ (Matt Smith) cat while he’s out of town.

The actor performed his own stunts, including running away from people following him with cars, being beaten up repeatedly and getting slammed into a wooden table.

“Sometimes when I get really scared, I can become incredibly obsessive. And when I really love something, I can become incredibly obsessive, and that can mean that I don’t have a balance outside of that,” Butler said. “And so, less than using that word of [method], it’s more of just trying to figure out how to learn how to balance life and realising that I want to get to be around the people that I love and live the best life I can, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

It also stars Zoë Kravitz, who plays Butler’s love interest, Yvonne, and Regina King, who plays Detective Roman. The film features crime bosses played by Nikita Kukushkin and Bad Bunny, as well as violent hitmen portrayed by Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Butler wanted to give his best for his character, so he told cast member Nikita to “kick me harder” during a fight scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

