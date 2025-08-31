LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?

Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?

The Baaghi 4 trailer has dropped, and it’s being called the franchise’s “bloodiest love story.” Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie faces off against Sanjay Dutt in a dark, violent saga packed with gore, mystery, and brutal action. Fans hail it as Tiger’s big comeback, while the internet debates its Animal-like vibe.

The much-anticipated Baaghi 4 trailer dropped on Saturday, August 30 (Pic Credit: Instagram)
The much-anticipated Baaghi 4 trailer dropped on Saturday, August 30 (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 31, 2025 09:23:08 IST

Baaghi 4’s trailer finally landed on August 30, and, wow, it’s not holding back. Picture Tiger Shroff, blood-soaked and out for vengeance, squaring off against Sanjay Dutt who, by the way, is chopping off fingers and hanging out in a creepy old castle with a CGI tiger like it’s just another Tuesday.

Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube 

They’re calling it the franchise’s “bloodiest love story,” and honestly, the trailer doesn’t shy away from the carnage. YouTube even slapped a warning on it because, yeah, it’s that graphic.

Of course, the internet’s already buzzing, comparing it to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and the upcoming War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. But Tiger’s die-hard fans? They’re having none of it. For them, this is his big, fiery comeback the kind of R-rated action fest they’ve been waiting for.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Baaghi 4 Trailer starring Tiger Shroff 

The trailer kicks off with Tiger’s character, Ronnie, just tearing through goons with an axe—no hesitation, no mercy. Then there’s Sanjay Dutt, looking every bit the villain, bloodied up inside a church.

Tiger Shroff is shown in a couple of avatars. First, a clean-cut naval officer, then a much darker, almost unhinged version. There’s this whole angle where everyone thinks Ronnie has lost it, mourning his partner Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu, who people claim never even existed. Is she real? Just in his head? The trailer teases both possibilities.

There’s a brief, almost tender romantic flashback, but it doesn’t last. Suddenly, Sanjay Dutt’s villain is holding Alisha captive, so maybe she is real, after all. What follows is a relentless barrage of brutal action: beheadings, impalements, you name it. 

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’

Tags: Baaghi 4 trailerHarnaaz SandhuSanjay Dutttiger shroff

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Reunite With 90s Flair, Celebrate National Award And Aryan Khan’s Series
Small-Penis Rule: How This Strange Legal Loophole Stops Donald Trump From Suing Satirists
Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers
Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri’s Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her ‘Perfect Match’
Anne Hathaway Schools Paparazzi During The Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot For Children Safety, Asks Everyone To Relax

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?
Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?
Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?
Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?