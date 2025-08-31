Why Was Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube Hours After Its Release?

Baaghi 4’s trailer finally landed on August 30, and, wow, it’s not holding back. Picture Tiger Shroff, blood-soaked and out for vengeance, squaring off against Sanjay Dutt who, by the way, is chopping off fingers and hanging out in a creepy old castle with a CGI tiger like it’s just another Tuesday.

Baaghi 4 Trailer Flagged As ‘Inappropriate’ By YouTube

They’re calling it the franchise’s “bloodiest love story,” and honestly, the trailer doesn’t shy away from the carnage. YouTube even slapped a warning on it because, yeah, it’s that graphic.

Of course, the internet’s already buzzing, comparing it to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and the upcoming War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. But Tiger’s die-hard fans? They’re having none of it. For them, this is his big, fiery comeback the kind of R-rated action fest they’ve been waiting for.

Baaghi 4 Trailer starring Tiger Shroff

The trailer kicks off with Tiger’s character, Ronnie, just tearing through goons with an axe—no hesitation, no mercy. Then there’s Sanjay Dutt, looking every bit the villain, bloodied up inside a church.

Tiger Shroff is shown in a couple of avatars. First, a clean-cut naval officer, then a much darker, almost unhinged version. There’s this whole angle where everyone thinks Ronnie has lost it, mourning his partner Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu, who people claim never even existed. Is she real? Just in his head? The trailer teases both possibilities.

There’s a brief, almost tender romantic flashback, but it doesn’t last. Suddenly, Sanjay Dutt’s villain is holding Alisha captive, so maybe she is real, after all. What follows is a relentless barrage of brutal action: beheadings, impalements, you name it.

