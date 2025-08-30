Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’

The suspense is over. Baaghi 4’s trailer just dropped, and it’s not messing around. Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest throws Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa into the mix, and honestly, this thing looks like the most savage entry yet.

Baaghi 4 trailer out

The action? Relentless. The stakes? Through the roof. Tiger’s Ronnie isn’t just back, he’s more ferocious, more desperate, and honestly, you might not even recognize him. There’s no holding back; the violence is front and centre, and everything feels way more personal.

This isn’t your average action sequel. Baaghi 4 grabs that ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and wears it like a badge. It’s the first time Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has gone this raw and unfiltered, and you can feel it.

Sanjay Dutt storms in as the villain, and let’s be real, he’s terrifying. Calm, cold, and absolutely ruthless. Watching him go head-to-head with Tiger?

Tiger himself hyped it up on social media with, “The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai… #Baaghi4Trailer Out Now.”

The film also throws in Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, making her big debut. She isn’t just there for the romance; she holds her own, bringing some actual depth and presence.

Sonam Bajwa’s in the mix, too, and she comes in swinging. There’s plenty of fighting, sure, but Baaghi 4’s pushing for something more: love, revenge, maybe even redemption.

Tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are already everywhere, setting the whole vibe before the film even drops. With Sajid Nadiadwala writing and A. Harsha directing, Baaghi 4 lands in theaters September 5th, 2025.

Baaghi 4 fan reviews

#Baaghi4 trailer is better than teaser, but that’s not enough. Tiger looks good. Schizophrenia is a good plot point, but the main issue is that conviction seems missing. Gore without conviction never hits. Production quality is poor af. The guys behind in the church fight scene🙂 pic.twitter.com/RaP7GdjaxJ — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) August 30, 2025

Cool choreography ngl. Tiger can really pull off any action sequence he just needs good action directors with ambitions.#Baaghi4 pic.twitter.com/Bw6K4LVIQe — PSG24 (@DOCPSG24) August 30, 2025

#TigerShroff peaked here. He just needs a proper script, and then the sky’s the limit. For hand-to-hand combat and one-take shots, Tiger delivers his best.#Baaghi4Trailer #Baaghi4 pic.twitter.com/N8criemRrA — RUDRO (@RudroUtsha) August 30, 2025

Teaser Se Behtar Hai. I Am Just Waiting For This Fight Scene 🔥#Baaghi4 #Baaghi4Trailer pic.twitter.com/WI0cVk61WM — R U D R O (@ImRudro007) August 30, 2025

