Home > Entertainment > War 2 Day 16: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Struggles At Box Office, Fails To Cross ₹1 Crore

War 2 Day 16: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Struggles At Box Office, Fails To Cross ₹1 Crore

War 2 enters its third week with dwindling collections, earning only ₹65 lakh on Day 16. Despite a strong opening, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer faces sharp declines, heavy competition from Param Sundari, and struggles to inch toward the ₹250 crore mark against its massive ₹400 crore budget

War 2 stumbles in week 3, struggling to sustain box office momentum (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 30, 2025 11:23:56 IST

The high-octane spectacle War 2, a flagship film in the YRF Spy Universe, limps into its third week with a thud of delinquencies, failing to sustain momentum. In fact, on the 16th day of theater opening, it seemed reduced to mere ₹65 lakh, diet-starving comparisons with those first-reeling blockbuster performances for evidence of audience interest decay.

This latest kind of dip brings down the estimated domestic total to about ₹231.90 crore, leaving the movie with much headwind to even graze the ₹250 crore mark. Suddenly, reality check is, in fact, the third week for the ambitious box office hopes of this film.

The Steep Fall: A Tale of Two Weeks

The box office trajectory of War 2 epitomizes front-loading wherein initial collections are strong but fail to sustain. The first week was monumental with record earnings owing to the massive star power of the lead actors and all the buzz around the spy universe.

However, the second week saw jaw-dropping collections drop by over 86.84% something very few films would recover from after such a fall from grace. There were many factors accounting for such rapid decline, from not-so-great word of mouth to other simultaneous new releases getting the audience’s attention.

Facing New Threats: The Param Sundari Impact

The film is now battling fresh competition with troubles from its third week. The Hindi belt saw great patronage for the new movie while War 2 was still securing screens in theaters, making it a big challenge for War 2, which is now scrambling for its share of the box office and indeed is heading up a steep incline towards profitability. 

With a net budget reported to be over ₹400 crore, the collections at present for this film are very far from the required amount to really be deemed a success at the box office. The prospects don’t look too bright from here on.

