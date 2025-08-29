LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable

Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor appeared visibly scared at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. The viral moment has sparked a wider discussion on women’s safety, with fans highlighting the constant fear women face in crowded public spaces, regardless of status or fame

Janhvi Kapoor’s uneasy moment at Ganpati pandal sparks safety debate (Pc: Reddit)
Janhvi Kapoor’s uneasy moment at Ganpati pandal sparks safety debate (Pc: Reddit)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 29, 2025 15:32:24 IST

The recent visit of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor to Ganpati pandal in Mumbai is a viral moment in an unexpected manner. During the celebratory mood and busy crowd, videos of the actress being seen looking noticeably frightened and awkward were made. Although her male co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, seemed to have nothing to worry about, the emotions of distress that Kapoor had shown touched a big part of the population, especially women.

The event has created an essential discussion on the Internet, where fans and netizens sympathized with her predicament and emphasized a fetish of a dark truth: the fear and feeling of helplessness that accompany a woman wherever she goes. It is an anxiety that cuts across celebrity status, income and background. 

Janhvi Kapoor Navigating Public Spaces

The incident highlights the intrinsic difficulties that women encounter in merely attempting to be in the society. This is not a one-off occurrence but a picture of a struggle every day. A lot of women feel anxious in big crowds that have no control. It is a place where a lack of the distinct boundaries can cause awkward moments.

Why come in crowded places if its inevitably uncomfortable?
byu/One-Collection1418 inBollyBlindsNGossip



This is based on the fact that harassment, whether in the form of lewd remarks, or the use of physical force, is always a possibility. The reaction of Janhvi Kapoor which was at a time not an act of being a diva as many would have thought but a crude and yet heartfelt expression of this overbearing emotion.

The Echo of Shared Experience

The very fact that members of the social media have shown such support and understanding is a manifestation of this common vulnerability. Women on all levels of the Internet, on Reddit as well as Instagram, commented on the same: “This is the reality of a woman. They also exchanged personal experiences of how they also felt the same in congested markets, travelling, or during festivals.

This unified voice underscores the fact that it was not about the individual, but it is a systemic deficiency of safety and respect of the personal space of women. It highlights the idea that despite the security and fame there is still the lingering fear, which acts as a good reminder of what still is to be done in order to make the public spaces safe and accessible to everyone.

Also Read: Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

Tags: Ganpati pandaljanhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor scared

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable
Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable
Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable
Watch: Video Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Mobbed At Ganpati Pandal Leaves Internet Worried, Actress Spotted Looking Uncomfortable

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?