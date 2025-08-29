Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

Bollywood’s obsession with romance returns, this time with Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra headlining Param Sundari, a romantic comedy from director Tushar Jalota, the same guy whose last film, Dasvi, made quite a splash on streaming platforms.

Leaving behind the make-believe lanes of Harit Pradesh, Jalota shifts the scene to Kerala, that postcard-perfect stretch often called God’s Own Country.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari hits theatres

The question is: does Param Sundari manage to capture love’s spark, or does it fizzle out before you can even catch a whiff?

The plot is pretty straightforward. Sidharth Malhotra plays Param, a businessman from Delhi, and Janhvi Kapoor is Sundari, the daughter of a family with a sprawling mansion in Kerala. Param heads south, lands at Sundari’s home, and—no surprises here—love starts brewing.

There’s plenty of laughter, a splash of romance, and of course, the usual dose of catchy songs.

Digging a little deeper: Param’s dad throws down the gauntlet, find your soulmate in ten days, or forget about the five crore investment he’s dangling.

Not one to back down, Param gives in to the tech age and lets a matchmaking app powered by AI pick his ideal partner. The app’s verdict? Sundari in Kerala.

What starts as a practical mission quickly turns personal, and Param’s carefully laid plans unravel as he gets swept up in the messiness and unpredictability of real feelings. Winning Sundari over, though, is another matter entirely. The journey isn’t as easy as the app made it sound.

Param Sundari fan reviews

Another flop film from Bollywood, Tollywood is ready to dominate Bollywood — Sumit Verma (@Mr_Verma92) August 29, 2025

Balanced take 👍#ParamSundari seems to be riding on fresh chemistry + music. Good that it avoids the template of #2States/#RRKPK. If the 2nd half was tighter, this could’ve been a sure-shot blockbuster. Still, looks like a solid crowd-pleaser with strong BO potential. — Sood Saab (@SoodSaab11) August 29, 2025

From music to cinematography, every element of this film shines bright. 🔥 — Abhi Roy (@Abhi_Roy_1) August 29, 2025

