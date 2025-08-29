LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra headline Param Sundari, a Kerala-set romantic comedy by Dasvi director Tushar Jalota. With love, laughter, and AI matchmaking, the film explores whether tech can predict true love or if real romance is messier than any app.

Param Sundari Fan Reviews (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Param Sundari Fan Reviews (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 29, 2025 12:10:38 IST

Bollywood’s obsession with romance returns, this time with Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra headlining Param Sundari, a romantic comedy from director Tushar Jalota, the same guy whose last film, Dasvi, made quite a splash on streaming platforms.

Leaving behind the make-believe lanes of Harit Pradesh, Jalota shifts the scene to Kerala, that postcard-perfect stretch often called God’s Own Country.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari hits theatres

The question is: does Param Sundari manage to capture love’s spark, or does it fizzle out before you can even catch a whiff?

The plot is pretty straightforward. Sidharth Malhotra plays Param, a businessman from Delhi, and Janhvi Kapoor is Sundari, the daughter of a family with a sprawling mansion in Kerala. Param heads south, lands at Sundari’s home, and—no surprises here—love starts brewing.

There’s plenty of laughter, a splash of romance, and of course, the usual dose of catchy songs.

Digging a little deeper: Param’s dad throws down the gauntlet, find your soulmate in ten days, or forget about the five crore investment he’s dangling. 

Not one to back down, Param gives in to the tech age and lets a matchmaking app powered by AI pick his ideal partner. The app’s verdict? Sundari in Kerala. 

What starts as a practical mission quickly turns personal, and Param’s carefully laid plans unravel as he gets swept up in the messiness and unpredictability of real feelings. Winning Sundari over, though, is another matter entirely. The journey isn’t as easy as the app made it sound.

Param Sundari fan reviews

ALSO READ: Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date

Tags: celebrity newsjanhvi kapoorparam sundariSidharth Malhotra

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?