Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date

Guru Randhawa seems to be unable to stay out of controversy these days.

The singer’s latest music video, “Azul”, already had people up in arms, accusing him of sexualizing a schoolgirl. Now, he’s staring down even more legal heat.

Guru Randhawa gets summoned by Supreme Court

Apparently, a Ludhiana court has sent him a summons. Why? This time, it’s tied to one of his songs, “Sirra,” getting slammed for so-called “drug-related” lyrics. Rajdeep Singh Mann, a resident from Samrala, filed the complaint, saying the track actually encourages drug culture.

The line at the center of all this: “Oh jatta de aa kaake balliye… jammeya nu gurti ch mili afeem hai…”He’s singing about being Jat sons who were supposedly given opium as newborns.

That’s not sitting well with people. Mann’s lawyer spoke to The Indian Express, insisting the lyrics insult Sikh tradition especially the ritual of giving ‘gurti’ to babies, which many consider sacred. They’re pushing for an FIR against Randhawa, arguing the song crosses a line and misrepresents their culture in a pretty offensive way.

After the official complaint, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Samrala, Rajinder Singh, stepped in and issued a summons under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Now, Guru’s been ordered to show up either himself or through a lawyer on September 2 for the hearing.

Guru Randhawa’s music career

Singh’s 2015 banger “Patola,” with Bohemia, basically blew up overnight millions of views poured in, and suddenly he was everywhere.

Then there’s “Lahore,” “High Rated Gabru,” and that wild collab with Pitbull, “Slowly Slowly”. These tracks didn’t just make waves in India, they went global. “Lahore” even cracked Billboard’s Top 25, which is no small feat. Fast forward to 2025, he dropped the album “Without Prejudice,” throwing in tracks like “Qatal” and “Vibe” for good measure.

Randhawa’s not just sticking to music charts either. He’s had his songs featured in Bollywood flicks like “Hindi Medium,” and even got into film production with the Punjabi movie “Tara Mira.” The singer is known for his energetic shows and his unmistakable style is kind of hard to ignore, honestly.

He’s picked up awards like the PTC Music Award and racked up a massive fanbase, with more than 34 million folks following him on Instagram. His net worth? Sitting somewhere around $11.8 million.

And let’s not box him in as just a singer. He’s hands-on with composing and songwriting, too. Lately, he’s been on a roll, dropping tracks like “Azul,” “From Ages,” “Sirra,” “Sher Te Shikaar,” “Gallan Battan,” “Snapback,” “New Age,” “Jaaneman,” “Kithe Vasde Ne,” and “Surrey Connection”—all in 2025. The guy’s not slowing down any time soon.

