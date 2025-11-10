LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anumol Creates History as Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner, Grabs ₹42.5 Lakh Prize and a Stunning SUV

TV actress Anumol wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, taking home ₹42.5 lakh and a brand-new SUV after a dramatic finale hosted by Mohanlal, marking a memorable victory.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 08:53:50 IST

TV Actress Anumol Claims the Trophy

In the final episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, widely-known television actress Anumol emerged as the titleholder; as shown in the show hosted by superstar Mohanlal, she was excitedly welcomed with the trophy, hugs, cheers, and applause and while she was in the house, Anumol’s time was sure to offer emotional moments, opinions that some of her emotions would be favorable, and genuine relationships that would surely warm the hearts of the Anthony of the viewership throughout all of Kerala. 

What the Winner Took Home

Anumol received the title and the great prize of ₹42.5 lakh with a new SUV as well. Fans immediately flooded social media and dozens posted celebratory comments and shared images praising Anumol’s calm demeanor, strong will, and authentic spirit. 

Intense Finale Showdown

The last show had a close contest between the finalists, with a solid fanbase for each of them yet Anumol won the competition with her honesty, patience, and emotional strength. She got better week after week, with consistent performances and a capacity to manage confrontation, and was a winner based on fans and judges alike. 

Fans Will Remember This Season 

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam had a great deal of drama, emotions,laughter, and surprises which made fans feel it was one of the most entertaining seasons. Anumol’s win is a signature moment for the show, as she will be remembered by viewers along with other winning Bigg Boss champions.

 This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. The details regarding winners, prizes, and events are subject to official confirmation from the show’s producers.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:53 AM IST
