Anupam Kher's mother Dulari sends heartfelt birthday wish to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari extended heartfelt birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

On Wednesday, Anupam dropped a video on X and wrote, “Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji! Maa Dulari ne pehli baar jidd karke aapko aapke janmadin pr wish karne ke liye mujhse apna video banwaya! Toh ye rahi Maa ke shubhkamnaye aur unka aashirwaad! Bahut saari baatein Hindi mein hai! Kuch Kashmiri mein bhi hai! Par har baat ka saar aapki lambi aur sehatmand aayu ke baare me hi hai! #HappybirthdayPMModi.”

(Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji! Mother Dulari insisted for the first time and had me make her video to wish you on your birthday! So here are Mother’s best wishes and her blessings! Many things are in Hindi. Some are also in Kashmiri! But the essence of every message is about your long and healthy life! #HappyBirthdayPMModi)

In the video, Dulari said, “Give my wishes to him then”.

She added, “Just tell him my mother sends you wishes. Tell him that before blessing her sons, she sends her blessings to the PM.He has the blessings of the elders; may he always remain happy. He is also a son to me, just like you (Kher).”

Earlier, Anupam shared a special video message, extending his best wishes to him.

In an Instagram clip, Kher could be seen getting teary-eyed as he wished PM Modi a happy birthday.

In his message, he recalled his first meeting with PM Modi during the latter’s tenure as Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat.

“I came to meet you in your office, and you received me warmly. Afterwards, I arranged a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I invited you, and you attended along with the ministers and other guests,” Kher reminisced.

Kher also noted how Prime Minister Modi has become a role model for people of all ages –from the youth to the middle-aged and the elderly.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.

Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

