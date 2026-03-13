Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, recently made headlines after a shocking incident during an Instagram Live session that left fans deeply concerned about his well being. The motovlogger was reported to have crashed his SUV in the process of livestreaming which many claimed was an alleged suicide attempt. Dobhal was seen to be visibly emotional just before the accident and told people that he was lonely and upset, causing anxiety to thousands of viewers watching the live event. The incident happened when he was driving at high speed on a highway, after which the car is said to have hit a divider. He was taken to a nearby hospital to get treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by locals and authorities.

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update

After the accident, the manager of Dobhal posted information concerning his health to assure the fans. The manager stated that the YouTuber was taken to the medical center and examined urgently in the ICU. Social media later released a photo of Dobhal in bed and this came as a relief to his followers who had been waiting anxiously to hear news of him. It has been reported that he has gained consciousness and has been communicating with friends and visitors which means that his condition is improving slowly. The news report established the fact that he is out of the immediate danger and he is in the recovery process under medical care.

Anurag Dobhal

The incident has become widely discussed online, not only among the fans of Dobhal, but also among the rest of the influencer community. A number of celebrities and other content creators were concerned and called upon people to be more sensitive to mental health issues. There were also critics that the trolling Dobhal experienced on social media in the days before the incident. Well wishers have now flooded the social media with messages that hope that he gets well soon. The episode has also sparked a new debate on the pressure of online celebrity and the need to seek help when feeling bad.

