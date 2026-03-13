Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: A number of celebrities and other content creators were concerned and called upon people to be more sensitive to mental health issues.

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, Photo: Instagram
UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, Photo: Instagram

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 13, 2026 11:16:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, recently made headlines after a shocking incident during an Instagram Live session that left fans deeply concerned about his well being. The motovlogger was reported to have crashed his SUV in the process of livestreaming which many claimed was an alleged suicide attempt. Dobhal was seen to be visibly emotional just before the accident and told people that he was lonely and upset, causing anxiety to thousands of viewers watching the live event. The incident happened when he was driving at high speed on a highway, after which the car is said to have hit a divider. He was taken to a nearby hospital to get treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by locals and authorities.

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update

After the accident, the manager of Dobhal posted information concerning his health to assure the fans. The manager stated that the YouTuber was taken to the medical center and examined urgently in the ICU. Social media later released a photo of Dobhal in bed and this came as a relief to his followers who had been waiting anxiously to hear news of him. It has been reported that he has gained consciousness and has been communicating with friends and visitors which means that his condition is improving slowly. The news report established the fact that he is out of the immediate danger and he is in the recovery process under medical care.

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal

You Might Be Interested In

The incident has become widely discussed online, not only among the fans of Dobhal, but also among the rest of the influencer community. A number of celebrities and other content creators were concerned and called upon people to be more sensitive to mental health issues. There were also critics that the trolling Dobhal experienced on social media in the days before the incident. Well wishers have now flooded the social media with messages that hope that he gets well soon. The episode has also sparked a new debate on the pressure of online celebrity and the need to seek help when feeling bad.

ALSO READ:  Meet Eesha Barjatya And Abhishek: Bollywood Turns Up For The Grand Wedding Reception Of Sooraj Barjatya’s Daughter

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anurag DobhalAnurag Dobhal health updateAnurag Dobhal ManagerAnurag Dobhal suicide attempthome-hero-pos-15UK07 RiderUK07 Rider hospital updateUK07 Rider Instagram Live incidentwho is Anurag Dobhal Manager

RELATED News

Meet Eesha Barjatya And Abhishek: Bollywood Turns Up For The Grand Wedding Reception Of Sooraj Barjatya’s Daughter

Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Naveen Kasturia-Sunny Hinduja’s UPSC-Based Series Online

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On ‘Sancharame’, Watch The Fun Video!

LATEST NEWS

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

13 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Surat Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Choked To Death By Younger Son And Elder Daughter-in-Law For Opposing Affair, Body Stuffed In Gunny Bag And Dumped Near Temple

UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

NXT Conclave 2026: PM Modi’s First Remarks On Global Energy Crisis Amid Iran War, Unveils India’s Energy Strategy – What PM Said About Resilient Economy, LPG Panic & Black Marketing

Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

TVS Launches Orbiter V1 With 1.8kWh Battery, 86Km Range And BaaS Option At Just Rs…

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here
Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here
Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here
Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

QUICK LINKS