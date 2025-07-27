Anusha Dandekar Takes An Action Giant Suniel Shetty In ‘Hunter’: It Was Daunting, But I Found My Fire!

The TV personality and actress Anusha Dandekar recently spoke about the huge pressure and “daunting” experience of having to do action sequences with seasoned actor Suniel Shetty in their new series, ‘Hunter’ in the season 2

Dandekar openly confessed to being under pressure, saying, “All his fans will see if I’m keeping up.” Her revelation reflects the singular challenge of sharing screen space, especially in high-intensity action scenes, with an icon known for his physical abilities and long-lasting popularity in the action genre.

Shetty, popularly referred to as ‘Anna’ within the trade, has a reputation forged on dishing out strong punches and startling stunts, rendering Dandekar apprehensive about living up to his intensity. The show, which guarantees an overdose of adrenaline, is likely to put her skills to the test in a different manner.

Action Pressure Under a Legend’s Shadow

Collaborating with a veteran action hero like Suniel Shetty automatically yields a greater level of performance pressure. Shetty’s long stint is interspersed by cult action roles, where his athleticism and dedication to stunts have gained him a loyal following.

For Anusha Dandekar, who is better known for her work as a host and on reality TV, entering this action-packed role with him was encroaching into his domain. Her fear of “keeping up” isn’t so much about replicating choreography but also about satisfying the audience’s deep-seated expectations for a Suniel Shetty production.

This psychological component of sharing the limelight with a legend tends to urge performers to raise their level of performance, aiming to be perfect to satisfy their veteran counterpart and not show any perceived performance disparity that fans will quickly pick on. The grueling training and physically challenging regimens of ‘Hunter’ would have been amplified by this very consciousness.

Horizons Expanded: Anusha’s Action Avatar

‘Hunter’ is a major departure from what audiences are used to seeing from Anusha Dandekar, with her performing a more physically challenging and action-packed character than is normally expected from her. Though always projecting a strong screen presence, with this show she has the chance to prove another aspect of her acting skills.

Taking on the challenge of performing intricate fight choreography and high-octane stunts with Suniel Shetty is a risky step. It frees her from typecasting and permits her to venture into genres that challenge her as a performer. This move into action also offers an opportunity to win over a new slice of the audience, viewers who enjoy gritty, high-octane stories.

Her honesty regarding the “daunting” extent of the endeavor only serves to make the eventual result all the more awaited, with viewers eager to observe how she eventually manages to overcome the experience and measure herself against the ‘Action Anna’ of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer Released: Action-Packed Spy Thriller Gets Thumbs Up From Fans