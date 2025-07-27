Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer Released: Action-Packed Spy Thriller Gets Thumbs Up From Fans

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom trailer ignites intrigue with its explosive spy saga! Who is Surya, the enigmatic agent entangled in betrayal and brotherhood? Will Anirudh’s electrifying score and Gowtam Tinnanuri’s vision unravel a pan-India epic? Watch Kingdom conquer theaters on July 31, 2025!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 09:46:00 IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s much awaited trailer of the thriller, Kingdom has taken over the social media with its intense action and entertainment packed two minutes and thirty eight seconds. This spy action movie is set to release on July 31, 2025, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and charmed by Deverakinda’s Surya, this film promises an unforgettable thrill.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Undercover Mission

The Kingdom trailer sees Vijay Deverakonda’s Surya, a spy thrown into a covert mission with the highest of stakes. Titled based on the LTTE commander, the film is set in Sri Lankan Civil War backdrop, where one can see Surya entering into a crime syndicate which is run by his estranged brother, Siva (Satyadev).

The story promises a dose of espionage, betrayal and brotherhood with Surya treading on unfamiliar grounds and emotional waters. The high octane action scenes in the trailer, choreographed by Yannick Ben and Chethan D’Souza, showcase the intense avatar of Deverakonda,

Anirudh Ravichander’s Electrifying Score

Anirudh Ravichander’s music takes the Kingdom trailer to a whole new level. Being renowned for his energetic scores, Anirudh provides a rousing soundtrack that accentuates the trailer’s emotional and action sequences, social media platforms flooded with comments like “Anirudh BGM +VD entry Absolutely Goosebumps.”

The musical bar is high, from sentimental flashbacks to high-voltage action scene, the background music is unbeatable. Anirudh’s efforts, blended with cinematography by Jomon T. John and Girish Gangadharan, make for a visually striking experience that will surely captivate viewers.

Kingdom’s Pan-India Appeal and Star Power

The promising trailer of Kingdom has already booked a pan india appeal dubbed in both Tamil and Hindi.  The teaser, narrated by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor for different languages, has already garnered millions of views.

Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev add depth to the cast, while producer Naga Vamsi’s vision of a potential two-part saga has heightened anticipation. With its grand scale and Vijay Deverakonda’s intense performance, Kingdom is set to dominate theaters on July 31, 2025.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?

