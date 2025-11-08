Anushka Sharma Set For Powerful Comeback? ‘Chakda Xpress’ Release Buzz Hints At Her Grand Return To The Screen

Anushka Sharma’s return after a long break to the screen made the most of the occasion being the premiere of her biopic sports movie, ‘Chakda ‘Xpress.’ The picture, depicting the life and times of the legendary Indian women fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, has many behind-the-scenes tales of postponements and Netflix was planning to release it in 2023 initially. Notwithstanding the great shooting that took place and the cast’s announcement that Sharma had given them “the best performance,” the film is still in limbo.

Public interest in the release of this tribute has tremendously increased, particularly in the wake of the recent triumphant Indian Women’s Cricket Team, which ironically brought into focus the very story of Goswami as well as her impact throughout women’s cricket in India through her pioneering ways.

Right now there are complications around the distribution rights due to differences and issues between the production company Clean Slate Filmz and the streaming service Netflix.

The hope for the release in 2025 depends on the successful negotiation between the two sides which the film’s team sees as building the perfect moment for the film to finally reach and resonate with the audiences thus they are pushing for it actually happening.

Comeback Film Hurdles: Post-Production And Rights

Anushka Sharma’s return to the big screen will primarily face the problem of the intricate post-production and rights matters. People who are close to the actress and the director have given the movie very high praise and said it is “a fantastic film” and ready for release.

Nonetheless, it has been reported that a fallout occurred between Clean Slate Filmz (the company run by Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma) and Netflix India, most likely due to creative differences and problems with the budget.

The current holder of the rights to the movie is Netflix, thus its release is put on hold until the disputes are sorted out, which might lead to the necessity for Clean Slate to buy the rights back.

The delay has become a source of disappointment not only to the fans but also to the actors, and the latter have openly voiced their bafflement and longing for the film to be released. The combination of legal and financial disputes is the main reason why the biopic is not getting to its audience.

Jhulan Goswami Biopic: Perfect Timing

The film titled “Jhulan Goswami Biopic” had an almost unrivaled importance as its main theme at present. The life of Goswami, the one who broke the ice for women’s cricket in India, now, more than ever, is entitled to be told. The Indian Women’s team has recently achieved such a remarkable success that it has created a large and open-minded audience; hence the release of Chakda ‘Xpress is perfectly timed.

The team members are said to have suggested to Netflix higher-ups directly that a movie about such a great person should be seen already and the time is right to settle their differences and have the film released. This month, it is the decision of the streaming service whether to show the film in its current state or to make it a bit more polished that is eagerly awaited; this decision could finally lead to Anushka Sharma’s long-awaited comeback on the screen.

