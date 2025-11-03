LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Thamma' Overtakes 'Bala', Becoming Ayushmann Khurrana's Third Biggest Blockbuster At The Box Office!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest horror-comedy Thamma races past Bala, becoming his third-highest grosser with ₹100+ crore in India. The film’s success reinforces his charm for blending quirky, offbeat stories with mass appeal, further boosting Maddock’s Horror-Comedy Universe.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 3, 2025 12:49:26 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, who on his own is popular with audiences for quirky and high-concept cinema, added yet another success to his cap with the grand success of this latest horror-comedy, Thamma, which already is self-correcting higher lifetime collections made in India by its 2019 blockbuster, Bala.

This exciting box office victory firmly installs ‘Thamma’ as the third-most grossing film of Khurrana’s career. The film had a fantastic opening and a wonderful run through its run-on word of rising and strengthened its chances of being among this year’s top earners.

This is yet another feather in Khurrana’s cap with regard to his continued charm and success in telling non-commercial subjects in a commercial format.

Box Office Milestone Achieved

The success of ‘Thamma’ is an indication of an audience still hungry for the Maddock Horror-comedy Universe, of which it is the latest offering. The film worked wonders and within a little over a week went past the all-important ₹100 crore net domestic collection mark. This fast century ranks amongst the few fastest in minting this actor.

Eventually, it did cross Bala’s lifetime domestic total, which was around ₹116.38 crores, and was the major thrust for ‘Thamma’ into the actor’s all-time top three grossers. For that reason, it continued to perform well in cinemas for a long time even amidst tough competition- that much is said about the acceptance of the film.

Top-Tier Career Earnings

With its rise, ‘Thamma’ has now taken its place to be right behind Khurrana’s most popular films to date. Holding the top spots are his comedy hits, Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho.

With this, ‘Thamma”s cemented Khurrana’s position by capturing third. With this high-flying run, Maddock Horror-Comedy has received a flight boost, making it more resonant with the pan-Indian aspirational audience.

And indeed, this top-bracket performance proves that the delightful quirky choices he makes-cinema with a smashing social message or an unusual premise-will stand the test at the b-o. And the final count is expected to rise further and take its place proudly in the actor’s enviable list of hits.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS