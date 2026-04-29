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Home > Middle east > Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge

Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge

UAE Petrol Diesel Price May 2026: UAE petrol prices are expected to increase in May 2026 due to rising global crude oil rates. Fuel costs could move closer to Dh4 per litre depending on final government revisions.

Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 29, 2026 18:05:48 IST

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Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge

UAE Petrol Diesel Price May 2026: Fuel prices in the UAE are going to change week for May because the global oil markets are not stable. The price of oil is going up because of problems between countries in the Middle East so petrol prices in the UAE might increase a little bit.

In April the price of oil was mostly above $90. Sometimes it was even above $100 per barrel. This happened because the Strait of Hormuz was closed for a while and there were problems between the US, Israel and Iran. When the US and Iran agreed to stop fighting for a while the price of oil went down a bit. Then it went up again when they started fighting again.

The UAE Fuel Price Committee increased the price of petrol in April by about Dh0.80 per litre because the price of oil went up a lot in March. In April the price of Super 98 was Dh3.39 per litre Special 95 was Dh3.28. E-Plus was Dh3.20.

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The average price of Brent oil in April was $99.16 per barrel which is a little higher than in March when it was $96.96. This means that fuel prices in the UAE might go up again. We will have to wait until the committee makes a decision on April 30.

The UAE has seen high fuel prices before in 2022, when petrol prices went above Dh4 per litre for the first time because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. In July 2022 the prices were the highest with Super 98 at Dh4.63 per litre and Special 95 at Dh4.52.

The reason why oil prices are going up now is because the Strait of Hormuz which is an important route for oil has been partially closed since late February. This has reduced the oil supply by about 10 to 13 million barrels per day which is about 12 percent of the total oil produced in the world. This is one of the disruptions to the energy supply since the oil crises, in the 1970s.

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Tags: Brent crude price April 2026fuel price forecast UAEglobal oil prices newsoil price surge UAEpetrol price UAE todayUAE energy newsUAE fuel price May 2026UAE fuel rate increaseUAE petrol Dh4 litreUAE petrol prices

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Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge

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Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge
Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge
Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge
Will Fuel Prices in the UAE Rise in May 2026? Petrol Rates May Near Dh4 Per Litre Amid Global Oil Surge

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