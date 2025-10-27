Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Roars Past Rs 90 Crore, Continues Unstoppable Winning Streak!

‘Thamma’ is a quirky horror comedy that has been performing decently at the box office thanks to its unusual casting of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, with its great staying power and resilience being its true handle.

The movie has raked in an impressive collection, with its Day 6 being spectacularly overwhelming, summing up its total domestic net earnings to go over the ₹90 crore milestone after a formidable opening on a rather fun occasion of Diwali.

This offering, the latest addition to the Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, offers audiences unique thrills and chuckles created with an enthralling supernatural plot.

Thus, for this very strong weekend, at least for the opening and together with this, the picture becomes one of the major monetary successes of the year, closing off a great achievement for the cast and the family.

Weekend Box Office Triumph

The best thing for the successful exploitation of the film’s first weekend is the Day 6 collection on its first Sunday post-release, which immensely contributed to the overall collection.

There was also an upward swing on Saturday and Sunday to make up for the dwindling figures on the weekdays.

This is perceived to be due to good audience feedback as well as good word of mouth, both of which are critical for the sustained box office. Sources in the trade indicate that the film earned about ₹13 crores (net) on Day 6 alone, with a huge Indian net total of ₹91.70 crores.

For sustained occupancy in the various circuits, especially for evening and night shows, this points to a theater run still strong as it races toward its coveted ₹100 crore club.

Smashing Cinematic Milestones

In its short run, Thamma has begun rewriting box office records for its lead pair and the production house. The film’s worldwide gross earnings have crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just five days, which says early on that the film has an audience worldwide.

Domestically, the horror-comedy has surpassed the lifetime net collection of other big Maddock horror-comedies like Bhediya, therefore sealing its place as one of the top box office earners in the franchise.

The first day itself was the biggest for Ayushmann Khurrana, setting the ball rolling for sure-shot blockbuster status. The movie’s success firmly cements it as a commercial hit and has set the benchmark higher for any future releases in the genre.

Also Read: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Dinesh Vijan’s MHCU Film Faces 47% Drop Yet Storms Past Rs 50 Crore Mark