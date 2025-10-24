LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Dinesh Vijan’s MHCU Film Faces 47% Drop Yet Storms Past Rs 50 Crore Mark

Dinesh Vijan’s Thamma from the MHCU universe saw a 47% dip on Day 3, collecting ₹12.50 crore. Despite the drop, the film’s total crossed ₹50 crore in India, reaching ₹55.10 crore in three days. Industry eyes are on its weekend surge for sustained box office momentum.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 24, 2025 09:35:34 IST

Thamma, the latest addition to Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), took a huge toll on its third-day earnings, hinting that the first flush of festive rush came to an abrupt end. After a smashing Diwali opening, 47 percent lower were the box office earnings of the movie in terms of its first-day collections-something that is even unsettling-for the net collection of the film finally crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India.

With a line-up of stars, the movie has collected around ₹55.10 Crore in three days gross collections, courtesy its mighty opening figures. Third-day net collection dipped sharply to about ₹12.50 Crores from Day 1 collections of ₹24 Crores-a huge drop. This drop raises serious questions on the film’s long-term commercial viability.

Box Office Trajectory Analysis: Decline from Day 1 

From the day-wise revenue trend for Thamma, there’s an immediate indication of lack of holding post-holiday. While the ₹18.60 Crores collection on Day 2 itself was an indicator of a cool-off, the Day 3 figures reflect an uncharacteristic drop that’s suggesting that mixed word-of-mouth is starting to affect footfalls across main cities and multiplex centres.

This film now faces a crucial weekend window where a big jump is needed to prove this audience approval is being sustained and therefore to get a decent lifetime total, particularly given the high production costs. The industry is watching if the entertainment this weekend can save the fall or if this latest offering in the horror-comedy genre has peaked too early.

MHCU Performance Benchmark: The ₹50 Crore Hurdle 

Crossing the ₹50 crore net collection barrier in only three days puts Thamma in a commercially viable position, an achievement that not many films have made in the current climate. The ₹55.10 crores total collection for the first three days is no small feat for any film. However, the steep fall denies it the Franchise Tag among the successful MHCU films like Stree and Munjya.

For the universe to retain its commercial credibility, producers will have to closely monitor the film’s performance in the next week as it heads into the post-holiday weekdays to determine its fate against the budget and high expectations set by its predecessors. (319 words).

Also Read: Thamma Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Film Races Past ₹50 Crore, Surpasses Roohi And Dhadak 2 Lifetime

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:35 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS