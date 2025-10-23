Thamma Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Film Races Past Rs 50 Crore, Surpasses Roohi And Dhadak 2 Lifetime

With its commendable box office run, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s new horror-comedy ‘Thamma’ has taken off with flying colors by grossing around ₹55 crores worldwide in only the first two days.

Opening with uber excitement on the post-Diwali Tuesday, the film followed up with a remarkably good hold on Wednesday, indicating positive word-of-mouth for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) franchise. As such, this milestone has made ‘Thamma’ a fast box-office winner and set the stage for a glorious extended weekend.

Unprecedented Early Box Office Triumph

The film’s domestic business was an important factor, with the India net being around ₹42 crore by the end of day two. The Day 1 gross was ₹24 crore and steady decline set in during Day 2 with a ₹18 crore net collection. With a 25% drop on working Wednesday as expected, the film maintained good momentum.

Constant patronage from the audience especially for evening and late-night shows further added to the domestic gross which is now pegged at around ₹50 crore. The overseas collections, however, were modest and added to the total global collection since almost all international markets saw a mid-week release.

‘Thamma’ Dominates Competition

In fact, “Thamma” has already outperformed the lifetime collections of several important films in the past few years. Another internal win was beating the lifetime total of another film of the MHCU, Roohi (approx. ₹31 crore lifetime collection). The horror-comedy has also surpassed the lifetime box office draws of recent Dharma Production romantic-dramas like Dhadak 2 (approx. ₹40 crore lifetime collection).

With these remarkable two-day figures, “Thamma” seems to be on its way to a much bigger final total and is gunning for the everything-beloved ₹100 crore worldwide milestone by the end of its first weekend. The days of work leading up to the weekend would be crucial for cementing its place as a blockbuster.

