Thamma Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Roars With Rs 25 Cr Opening, Sets Big Weekend Buzz!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Diwali release Thamma opens strong with ₹24 crore on Day 1. Despite mixed reviews, strong word of mouth and festive buzz make it one of Maddock’s biggest horror-comedy hits, setting the stage for a record-breaking weekend.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 22, 2025 11:31:04 IST

The awaited Diwali film, ‘Thamma’, with its star cast of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has successfully taken off through an estimated collection of about ₹24 crore (net) on the opening day at the box office. The latest in the series of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe that has won accolades, it has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and saw excellent turn-out as it benefited from the post-Diwali holiday stretch. 

Despite opening to somewhat mixed reviews, the star power, appeal of the genre, and strong buzz helped it clinch one of the biggest Day 1 collections of a Bollywood film this year and firmly place this film in the nest of the second highest openers within the Maddock franchise just after Stree 2. The horror comedy, based on the mythology of creatures referred to as Betaals (like vampires) and a love saga that is forbidden, is now ready for an extended highly positive weekend because at first, the figures were low in the morning, but gradually, the footfalls in the evening shows picked up massively.

Box Office Firepower

The remarkable Day 1 is an achievement for the film’s consideration and also a career-best Day 1 collection for its main lead, Ayushmann Khurrana. The chemistry between Khurrana and pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna was instrumental in drawing initial audiences into the theatres.

Reports suggest that morning occupancy was around 15.76% but shot up by more than 42.91% for the evening shows, indicating very good word of mouth for the entire day. The occupancy in metro cities also spoke volumes for the film, with 33.00% in Mumbai and 36.00% in the NCR zone, which certainly relates well to the urban multiplex patron.

Maddock Universe Milestone

Thamma’s massive start is also a landmark moment for the Maddock Horrors Comedy Universe. Having outpaced the opening collections of the likes of Bhediya and the original Stree, the film releases in the theaters prove enduring popularity with Indian audiences.

The film’s release on an extended Diwali holiday window has paid off in its favor while capitalizing on the festive mood and high footfall. Trade analysts are optimistic that the weekend collections will continue to climb as the film enjoys little to no competition, giving Thamma an uninterrupted path to cash in on its high-octane opening.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 11:31 AM IST
