Home > Entertainment > Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To Mumbai Businessman, A Shocking Twist Months After Split With Eijaz Khan!

Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To Mumbai Businessman, A Shocking Twist Months After Split With Eijaz Khan!

TV actress Pavitra Punia begins a new chapter in love, announcing her engagement to US-based businessman ‘NS’ months after parting ways with Eijaz Khan. She shared dreamy beach proposal pictures, leaving fans delighted to see her happily moving forward.

Pavitra Punia Engaged to US-Based Businessman ‘NS’ After Split With Eijaz Khan(Pc: Instagram)
Pavitra Punia Engaged to US-Based Businessman ‘NS’ After Split With Eijaz Khan(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 22, 2025 11:07:15 IST

Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To Mumbai Businessman, A Shocking Twist Months After Split With Eijaz Khan!

Television actress Pavitra Punia made news when she announced that she was engaged to a businessman based in the US, signaling the beginning of a new life chapter for the actress just months after her public breakup with actor Eijaz Khan.

Ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Post Pavitra Punia, she shared the dreamy beach engagement proposal on social media, where her fiancé, whose name she has revealed only as ‘NS’ for the moment, went on one knee to ask her hand. 

Pavitra was beaming with happiness in a red gown as she captioned the beautiful pictures with, “Locked in made it official. {Pavitra Punia} soon to be Mrs. .” Her fans are now delighted to see their favorite actress find happiness.

Fresh Start in Love

Pavitra Punia got engaged recently after having been in a long-term relationship with Eijaz Khan, her ex-boyfriend who she met on Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra informed the media that her new boyfriend is not from the entertainment field and is a businessman based out in the USA.

She chose the words, “going strong from quite some time.” Pavitra said, “He is a wonderful person, and very kind.” As an engagement means a huge life change, she also said she will be celebrating Diwali abroad with her fiancé and his family this year, which will be her first. This new relationship is her conscious and graceful step forward from the earlier public romance.

The Eijaz Khan Breakup Timeline

This relationship, lovingly dubbed “Pavijaz” by a section of the fandom, blossomed during the Bigg Boss 14 show. The couple got engaged in October 2022 in an open display on social media, but they confirmed to the public in February 2024 that the two were separating over incompatibility issues and what problems arose with “too much masculinity and too much femininity” dominating on different occasions.

As far as Pavitra was concerned, her publicly declaring that the split was not about religious differences laid to rest earlier speculations connected to that. Following their breakup, both Pavitra and Eijaz expressed mutual respect and goodwill towards one another, which paved the way for the actress’s bright new beginnings. 

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:13 AM IST
Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To Mumbai Businessman, A Shocking Twist Months After Split With Eijaz Khan!

