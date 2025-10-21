Deepika Padukone FINALLY Reveals Her Daughter Dua’s Face In A Heartwarming Diwali Post- See Pics Here!

Diva of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and her husband, an actor Ranveer Singh, made this Diwali a little more special to their fans this time around as they finally unveiled the face of their baby girl, Dua.

Going to Instagram, Deepika has posted several cute family pictures, in which she is seen in a beautiful traditional attire, holding little Dua in her hands, with Ranveer standing next to them, and all of them are full of joy. The content of the post widely went viral, receiving millions of likes, and warm wishes both among fans and celebrities.

The couple had been keeping their daughter out of the limelight and secured their privacy.

Nonetheless, this emotional diwali post provided fans with their very first look at the face of Dua, the cherub, which burned hearts in the social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. On Instagram, the couple announced the big news. The name Dua translates to prayer in English.