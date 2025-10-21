LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deepika Padukone FINALLY Reveals Her Daughter Dua's Face In A Heartwarming Diwali Post- See Pics Here!

Deepika Padukone delighted fans this Diwali by finally revealing her daughter Dua’s face in a heartwarming Instagram post with Ranveer Singh. The adorable family photos went viral within minutes, melting hearts across social media and drawing blessings from Bollywood stars.

Deepika Padukone Reveals Daughter Dua's Face on Diwali 2025 (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Deepika Padukone Reveals Daughter Dua's Face on Diwali 2025 (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 21, 2025 21:37:39 IST

Diva of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and her husband, an actor Ranveer Singh, made this Diwali a little more special to their fans this time around as they finally unveiled the face of their baby girl, Dua.

Going to Instagram, Deepika has posted several cute family pictures, in which she is seen in a beautiful traditional attire, holding little Dua in her hands, with Ranveer standing next to them, and all of them are full of joy. The content of the post widely went viral, receiving millions of likes, and warm wishes both among fans and celebrities.

The couple had been keeping their daughter out of the limelight and secured their privacy. 

Nonetheless, this emotional diwali post provided fans with their very first look at the face of Dua, the cherub, which burned hearts in the social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. On Instagram, the couple announced the big news. The name Dua translates to prayer in English.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 9:33 PM IST
