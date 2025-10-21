LIVE TV
Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana Light Up Screens With A Crowd-Pleasing, Perfect Diwali Entertainer!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma X wins hearts with its mix of horror, humor, and romance. Netizens hail it as a “total crowd-pleaser” and “perfect Diwali watch,” praising its fresh storytelling, stellar performances, and festive entertainment vibe.

Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurrana Shine in This Perfect Diwali Crowd-Pleaser (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 21, 2025 11:24:51 IST

The latest offering from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thamma, which is a fantastic entry into the most popular horror-comedy genre, has done wonders with audiences and is receiving rave reviews on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Netizens have termed it “a total crowd-pleaser” and “the perfect film to watch this Diwali”.

The film by Maddock Films combines Indian folklore with supernatural romance, and is being appreciated for its innovative narratives, high-energy entertainment, and an acting team that excels. Early reactions suggest a successful festive opening clinched by solid positive word-of-mouth to advance a booming run at the ticket counters.

Netizen Verdict: High-Energy Entertainment

In the around of social media, there are ecstatic reactions wherein users speak of the film’s capacity to appeal to people of all kinds. On a stateful fact stand the appreciation of the film’s pacing: The first half establishes this unusual world along with the emotional stakes of the lead characters, while the second half, it seems, delivers a gripping and thrilling payoff with unexpected twists.



Special mention has constantly been made of Ayushmann Khurrana’s amazing performance that comported itself between comedy and supernatural aspects of the film, which many deem his career-best performance, and hence becoming a glorious comeback of sorts for all the fans to the big screen.

Star-studded or sparkling Diwali treat

Ayushmann and Rashmika would be hailed as the finest attractions of the film. Rashmika Mandanna has got the accolades for lending spiritual life and heart to Tadaka, giving a whiff of fresh air into the film’s romantic-horror crux. Every frame glistens with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

In essence, Thamma is not a movie; it is more like a big, hearty Diwali gift- to be enjoyed by the family, as it sets that cheeky, laughing, and lightly thrilling mood during the festive gaiety. It does keep the true spirit of a festive blockbuster!

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:24 AM IST
QUICK LINKS