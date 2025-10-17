LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baahubali – The Epic' Gets U/A Certificate: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus With 3hr 44min Runtime Set To Roar Soon!

SS Rajamouli’s re-edit of Baahubali – The Epic, combining both parts into a 3hr 44min saga, has received U/A certification from CBFC. With remastered visuals, new sequences, and the iconic “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” interval, fans can relive Mahishmati’s legendary saga in theaters.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 17, 2025 11:56:40 IST

As S.S. Rajamouli’s long-awaited edit of ‘Baahubali – The Epic’ has received its release certification, the kingdom of Mahishmati prepares to reclaim its throne on the worldwide cinematic map.

The magnum opus has, therefore, been granted a U/A seal of approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thus making it suitable for unrestricted general exhibition with an advisory that children below the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

This specially concocted re-edit seamlessly combines the two record-breaking parts of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into one entire narrative.

With a huge runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes, the combined film endeavors to offer a true story of Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra, thereby further establishing the filmmakers’ intent to provide a rich, thorough, and joyful ride for the loyalists and newcomers alike.

The Rajamouli Re-Edit: A Grand Cinematic Fusion

At a staggering runtime of 224 minutes, this is a serious talking point about how ambitious Rajamouli was to condense almost five and a half hours of original footage, into an even more ambitious single cinematic experience.

The brightness behind said release obviously was not something just for stitching two parts of the films, but also through careful trimming of certain songs and scenes, with the introduction of all new or restored sequences with clear remastering of visuals and sound.

This elaborate Rajamouli Re-Edit takes the two-part fantasy epic and narrows its focus onto a finely honed, explosive drama with the infamous revelation “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” claimed to have become the dramatic interval point of the film.

The epic length promises immersion into Mahishmati, one that covers lineage, loyalty, and betrayal that make up the epic feud between Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati).

U/A Certification: Universal Appeal with Caution

The granting of a U/A certificate acts as a strategic compromise between the film’s universal appeal and its mature subjects and intense action sequences.

With U/A Certification, the film is able to retain the high-octane battle sequences and emotionally charged drama that were central to the original films’ success while at the same time invoking parental guidance for that younger audience.

Such a classification now allows for wider distribution and an uncommonly long run in theaters, particularly because the movie is set to release in multiple languages and premium formats for a great opportunity for fans to celebrate the tremendous ten-year milestone of the franchise in the theaters while reliving the $600 crore plus (worldwide gross of Baahubali: The Beginning) legacy.

