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Home > Elections > West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

A viral video from West Bengal’s 2026 Assembly elections shows a man in a police uniform allegedly asking voters to support TMC, sparking BJP outrage.

Voters Confront Man in Police Uniform Urging TMC Votes in West Bengal (IMAGE: X)
Voters Confront Man in Police Uniform Urging TMC Votes in West Bengal (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 29, 2026 18:20:11 IST

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: During Phase 2 of West Bengal’s assembly elections on Tuesday, a video began circulating. It showed locals confronting a man in uniform near a polling booth. Some people accused him of favouring the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP leaders jumped on the issue, asking the Election Commission to figure out who this guy was and if he was even a real officer, since he didn’t have a name tag.

West Bengal: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi’

That wasn’t the only trouble. There was also news of a BJP agent getting assaulted in Chapra. Meanwhile, voting carried on across 142 constituencies, and people turned out in big numbers, with almost 40% had voted by 11 a.m. By 5 p.m., turnout had surged to an impressive 89.99% for the final phase of the Bengal polls.

TMC MP Mitali Bag attacks BJP

In response to the attack on her, the TMC MP from Arambagh, Mitali Bag, commented: “The attackers are yet to be arrested. Those were BJP members. I have evidence. I was about to go live while risking my life. With the blessing of my parents and the blessing of Mamata Didi and Abhishek da, I have been able to survive…Why have those who attacked me not been arrested yet?… Why aren’t these guys behind bars yet?…”

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

MUST READ: West Bengal Assembly Elections: Were BJP Buttons On EVM Taped In Jehangir Khan’s Constituency? Polling Halted At Few Booths During Phase 2 Amid Allegations

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026BJP vs TMClatest india newslatest viral videowest bengal assembly elections

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch
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West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch
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