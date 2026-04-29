West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: During Phase 2 of West Bengal’s assembly elections on Tuesday, a video began circulating. It showed locals confronting a man in uniform near a polling booth. Some people accused him of favouring the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP leaders jumped on the issue, asking the Election Commission to figure out who this guy was and if he was even a real officer, since he didn’t have a name tag.

West Bengal: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi’

That wasn’t the only trouble. There was also news of a BJP agent getting assaulted in Chapra. Meanwhile, voting carried on across 142 constituencies, and people turned out in big numbers, with almost 40% had voted by 11 a.m. By 5 p.m., turnout had surged to an impressive 89.99% for the final phase of the Bengal polls.

TMC MP Mitali Bag attacks BJP

In response to the attack on her, the TMC MP from Arambagh, Mitali Bag, commented: “The attackers are yet to be arrested. Those were BJP members. I have evidence. I was about to go live while risking my life. With the blessing of my parents and the blessing of Mamata Didi and Abhishek da, I have been able to survive…Why have those who attacked me not been arrested yet?… Why aren’t these guys behind bars yet?…”

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

Brilliant! 🤩 This is the kind of voters we need everywhere. Voters who are independent and fearless with have a mind of their own who will blast anyone who dares to dictate to them or even advise them! — Kusum Pant Joshi (@KusumPantJoshi) April 29, 2026

West Bengal’s public confronted a cop for telling them to vote for TMC. The change is loud and visible. From silent voters to vocal warriors;

Bengali voters have come a really long way. pic.twitter.com/T912NnYnSZ — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 29, 2026

Heartening to see Bengali swabhiman rise against harassment and goons unleashed by the TMC — Mona kanwal (@monakaran) April 29, 2026

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