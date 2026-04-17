Apoorva Mukhija AKA The Rebel Kid Sparks Outrage After Cutting Kalava In Viral Coachella Prep Video, Faces Social Media Backlash: ‘Dhaaga Nahi Kaatna Tha’

Apoorva Mukhija, known online as The Rebel Kid, is back in the spotlight but not for anything good. She posted a video on Instagram on Friday, saying she was heading to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She looked thrilled, showing off her shoes, her outfit, and the whole getting-ready process. But honestly, there’s one part of the video that really set people off.

Apoorva Mukhija faces heat for cutting off Kalava

In the clip, Apoorva wears a Kalava, that red sacred thread, on her wrist. Right there on camera, she snips it off. While doing it, she jokes, “My priest told me not to cut this thread. But if anything comes between me and my perfect Coachella pictures, it’s only me.” Pretty bold and a lot of social media users weren’t impressed.

Apoorva has gotten tangled in controversy before, so it’ll be interesting to see if this video sparks another round. So far, she hasn’t responded to the people criticising her for cutting the Kalava.

How did the Internet react?

Social media was quick to react to Apoorva Mukhija cutting off her thread. One user stated, “No outfit in this world is worth removing my “कलावा.” Another stated, “Disappointed apoorva.”

The next one shared, “Maybe another storytime video aayegi… “I shouldn’t cut that thread off, kaand hogya” hope you don’t die.” One added, “Dhaaga nhi kaatna tha.” And, another concluded, “I honestly expected more from the outfit, also I hope aapki lanka nah lage kalawa utarne par.”

Apoorva Mukhija, aka”Rebel Kid,” has landed in hot water more than once over the past year. First, there was the legal trouble after her comments on “India’s Got Latent” sparked plenty of outrage. Then, people slammed her for promoting a PCOS wellness product, calling her out for pushing questionable advice. And it didn’t stop there. She’s been accused of acting disrespectfully towards other creators and celebrities. All of this put her right at the center of a storm of criticism online, with people picking apart both her behaviour and her content.

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