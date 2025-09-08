AR Rahman Gets To Meet THIS Harry Potter Villain, Freezes The Moment With A Selfie

In one of the most delightful moments to be experienced by the worldwide fans of not only movies but also music, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman posted an unanticipated selfie that has since become viral. The photograph captured at the premiere of the much-hyped show Gandhi depicts Rahman as one of the first persons the audience will spot standing next to an actor whose name is known by millions as the very famous Draco Malfoy of the Harry Potter films.

The encounter of the two creative giants at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has caused much hype not only to the photograph itself, but also to the revelation that Felton is playing a central role in the visual project that Rahman is scoring. This image alone was a great witness to the universality of storytelling and the intriguing interweaving that is shaping new stories.

Hollywood Goes Historical

The appearance of Tom Felton in the Gandhi series denotes a major twist in his career as he leaves the world of wizardry in Hogwarts and walks into a serious historical drama. He plays Josiah Oldfield, a friend of the young Mahatma Gandhi, a character that takes a peep into the lesser known yet defining years of the world icon.







This casting decision highlights the global nature of the show which originated in a series of extremely popular books by historian Ramachandra Guha, Gandhi Before India and Gandhi. The Years That Changed the World. The world premiere of the show with TIFF is an Indian series for the first time in world history, marking the increased demand on Indian stories around the world and the intention of the creators of the show.

A.R. Rahman’s Global Score

The participation of A.R. Rahman in the Gandhi series gives it another seriousness and expectation. Being known to harmoniously blend the many musical traditions, Rahman is set out to compose a score that will depict the times of a man who would later transform the world. The high-profile stature of the project was cemented in the presence of him at the premiere of the TIFF during which he met with Felton.

The meeting of this Indian master and the British actor is an ideal testament to the fact that the universal language of art can cross geographical and cultural borders, gathering the abilities of people on different ends of the planet to recount an immensely human tale.

