Home > Entertainment > Did Salman Khan Take A Subtle Dig At Donald Trump Over His Desire To Win Nobel Peace Prize On Bigg Boss 19?

Salman Khan made headlines on Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar with a sharp jab at global politics, hinting at Donald Trump’s peace prize claims without taking his name. His candid remarks went viral across social media while he continues hosting the show and filming Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan and Donald Trump ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Salman Khan and Donald Trump ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 7, 2025 12:39:47 IST

Salman Khan was in no mood to sugarcoat things in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The show is already making headlines with its record-smashing opening, and Salman, as always, wasn’t holding back.

Salman’s usual blunt style was on full display; he didn’t just call out the contestants for their double standards and drama, but even managed to take a swipe at a global political heavyweight.

Did Salman Khan take a dig at Donald Trump? 

Yep, in the middle of addressing the housemates’ endless squabbles and fake peacemaking, Salman dropped a pointed remark: “Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye.” Translation? “What’s going on in the world? The ones causing the most trouble want the peace prize for themselves.”

Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in bb
byu/AdUnlikely8132 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The Bollywood superstar didn’t mention names, but the jab was clearly aimed at US President Donald Trump. If you’ve been following the news, you know Trump’s been patting himself on the back for supposedly brokering peace in conflicts like India-Pakistan and Israel-Palestine, even as the actual parties involved have shrugged off his “efforts.”

Despite that, his fans have been busy hyping up the idea that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

That clip of Salman’s sly comment exploded all over social media through the weekend. Twitter had a field day, with people cracking up over Salman’s unexpected political wit. “Salman watches the news? I could have never guessed,” joked one fan.

Over on Reddit, users were quick to share the moment, with captions like: “Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in bb.” The reactions ranged from admiring his sharp delivery to jokingly waiting for a Trump comeback.

On the work front

On the work front, Salman is currently running the show as Bigg Boss 19’s host, planning to stick around for the next three months before shifting gears to other projects.

He’s juggling filming for his next movie, Battle of Galwan, which tells the story of the real-life clash in Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese forces. He was recently spotted flying out to Ladakh for the shoot, under director Apoorva Lakhia.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 14 Highlights: Farhana Bhatt Slammed For Harsh Remarks On Contestants, Sparks Heated Drama

