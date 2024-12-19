Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Videos from the event show Aishwarya arriving with Amitabh, holding his arm as they made their way inside. Abhishek followed closely.

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya's School Event| WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen holding hands, at an annual day celebration of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

This comes amid their divorce rumours and Abhishek Bachchan’s linkup rumours with actress Nimrat Kaur. They, stepping out together has now silenced all rumours.

Videos from the event show Aishwarya arriving with Amitabh, holding his arm as they made their way inside. Abhishek followed closely, and the family greeted the event organizers warmly. Aishwarya, dressed in traditional Indian attire, appeared composed and friendly, further putting a break on the speculation about tensions in her relationship with Abhishek.

The ‘Tensions’ between Aishwarya and Abhishek

It started in January this year when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted attending the wedding of Anant Ambani but separately from the rest of the Bachchan clan.

It gained further steam when Abhishek and his family did not even tweet wishing Aishwarya on her birthday in November. However, the joint appearance yesterday seems to have put the rumor mill at rest.

The Annual Day Event

At Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, on Thursday, the annual day celebration turned into a bollywood gathering as several movie personalities attended to grace an occasion for their children’s sake.

The Bachchan family was at the event to support daughter Aaradhya, who studies at the school. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan was present with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana.

They had come to be present for their youngest son AbRam. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were present to support Taimur Ali Khan. Other such notable attendees were Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh with his family.

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who got married in 2007, are one of the most influential couples in Bollywood. They have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011.

ALSO READ: Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Filed under

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

