Are Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Baby? Rumours Of Possible Due Date Surface
Home > Entertainment > Are Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Baby? Rumours Of Possible Due Date Surface

Are Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Baby? Rumours Of Possible Due Date Surface

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child, due in October or November. The couple, married in 2021, is excited for parenthood, with Katrina planning a maternity break while Vicky continues his acting projects, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child (Pc: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 15, 2025 15:04:19 IST

The rumors that have been jostling in the inner circles of Bollywood have finally gone to the top. According to a new report, one of the most popular power couples in the industry, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to have their first baby.

Although the two have kept the news a closed secret, a friend of the two has told the electrifying news and their first child is expected in October or November. It is a happy new beginning to the couple, who have entertained viewers with their fairytale romance and secret marriage since they got married in 2021.

Katrina Kaif’s Maternity Plans

The report also illuminates on the intentions that Katrina had after the birth of the baby. The actress, who is highly committed to her profession is said to go on a long maternity leave. According to the source, this choice is a result of her wish to become a hands-on mother.

This change in emphasis of her hectic work life to her family is a testimony to her dedication to this new stage of life. Her final film was Merry Christmas and after this personal achievement, fans are waiting anxiously to see her on the big screen again.

Vicky Kaushal’s Professional Momentum

As Katrina is about to have a baby, Vicky Kaushal still rides on the wave of career achievements. The actor is busy shooting one of his much-awaited films, Love and War, after the phenomenal box office show in his last film, which is Chhaava. This is an excellent coincidence as this was a time when the couple was at a personal and professional peak.

Their impending parenthood is another welcome addition of warmth to the already established union and fans all over the world are willing to shower their baby, “Junior Kaushal” with love and blessings.

