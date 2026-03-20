‘ARIRANG’ Review: BTS Return Stronger, Set Stage for Massive 82-Day Tour And Free Seoul Mega Concert, More Than 2.5 Lac Fans To Attend

If there was ever any doubt, the frenzy around the South Korean superstars’ comeback says it all. On Saturday, the group will launch a sold-out 82-date world tour with a free concert in Seoul, expected to draw over 250,000 fans in person while being livestreamed across more than 190 countries on Netflix.

By the time the tour concludes in 2027, BTS are projected to generate over $1 billion in revenue, with some estimates even suggesting they could surpass the $2 billion milestone set by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The demand is so overwhelming that Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has reportedly appealed to the South Korean government for additional shows in her country. Meanwhile, fans have already pre-saved BTS’s tenth album, Arirang, more than five million times on Spotify — a record-breaking feat for a K-pop act.

Anticipation has also boosted investor confidence, with shares in the group’s label, HYBE, surging ahead of the release. During the band’s four-year hiatus — when all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory 18-month military service — the company’s operating profit had fallen by nearly 37.5%.

As a result, expectations for Arirang are sky-high. With the K-pop industry grappling with controversies and slowing album sales, BTS’s return is widely seen as a crucial test of the genre’s global staying power.

Rather than playing it safe, the band has taken a bold turn. Before their hiatus, BTS had leaned into polished, retro-disco hits like Dynamite and Butter — radio-friendly tracks that cemented their global dominance, particularly in English-speaking markets. However, those songs lacked the raw, rebellious edge of earlier work like Am I Wrong, where Suga openly challenged social inequality in South Korea.

Encouragingly, that fire has returned. The opening stretch of Arirang channels the gritty, rap-heavy energy of their 2014 album Dark & Wild. Tracks like FYA and Hooligan are daring and experimental — blending Jersey club beats, cinematic elements, and bold production choices. Produced by Spanish artist El Guincho, the album sees BTS reconnecting with their roots while asserting their global influence.

At the same time, the band makes a conscious effort to reconnect with their Korean identity. The album’s title, Arirang, references Korea’s most iconic folk song — a poignant symbol of resilience and hope. The group even nods to history, recalling how the earliest known recording of Arirang was performed in 1896 in the United States by seven Korean men at Howard University.

A promotional video further deepens this connection, showing RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, j-hope, and Suga listening to that historic recording — linking their modern global success to a long tradition of cultural exchange.

Musically, these influences carry into the album’s opening track, Body To Body, which blends traditional motifs with hip-hop beats while addressing themes of reunion and connection with fans.

Following the high-energy start, the album shifts into a more introspective tone. Swim, written primarily by RM, reflects on surrendering to life’s uncertainties, while tracks like Merry Go Round and Normal explore the emotional toll of fame — touching on burnout, criticism, and the pressure to maintain a public image.

These themes feel particularly resonant amid recent glimpses into the group’s personal struggles, including a briefly shared livestream by Jungkook expressing frustration with idol life. Yet, the album ultimately reaffirms their commitment to their path, with lyrics that acknowledge both the allure and cost of fame.

There’s also a playful pushback against critics in They Don’t Know ’Bout Us, where the group insists they haven’t lost their essence despite their evolution.

The final section of the album leans into moodier, more sensual territory, with tracks like Like Animals. However, this stretch is less consistent, featuring a few mid-tempo songs that feel less impactful. While One More Night flirts with a 90s house vibe, it doesn’t fully embrace the genre, and Please remains pleasant but forgettable.

The album closes on a high note with Into The Sun, an experimental track that blends digital vocal effects with a soaring, stadium-ready finish. As the band declares, “I’ll follow you into the sun,” it feels like a fitting finale to a comeback that largely delivers.

With Arirang, BTS mark a genuine return to form — and if the current wave of excitement is anything to go by, their fans will be with them every step of the way.

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