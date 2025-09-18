Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

The launch of the Aryan Khan directed debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, was an aura of star power, yet it was actually a show of the unannounced, and unconfirmed romance. Although a host of A-listers in the industry blessed the red carpet, everybody was looking at Aryan Khan and Brazilian model cum actress Larissa Bonesi. The two came in and individually flaunted before the paparazzi but their synchronized all-black attires were a silent and obvious message.

The rumours of their relationship were long held, but this black, which is thought to be a very sophisticated and strong colour, was the impetus to their relationship. The fact that Bonesi is publicly demonstrating his support, who already praised the work of Aryan on social media, further cemented the speculation among fans and media as well, although both deliberately attempted to avoid contact with each other on the red carpet.

Aryan Khan Coordinated Fashion Statements

One of the discussions of the evening was the fashion decisions that Aryan and Larissa made. Aryan in his low-profile fashion chose a smooth black outfit, a T-shirt over a jacket and denims. His appearance was keen and assured, which corresponded to a young director who was making his great debut. On the contrary, Larissa was the epitome of beauty in a shiny off-shoulder black dress.

The fact that they chose the same color was very similar and the fit of their outfits was so smooth together that they appeared to have been a combination that was more than a coincidence. This fashionable syncing was part of the evidence that the fans and followers have been guessing about their relationship over the past months.

Aryan Khan Paparazzi Protocol

Aryan and Larissa had a professional distance in the red carpet despite the coordination of fashion. Aryan was with the cameras posing with his renowned family Shah Rukh Khan, whereas Gauri Khan, Suhana, and AbRam Larissa arrived individually. She smiled to the cameras and was her usual poised self, though she did not make any effort to get with Aryan or the Khans to have a picture.

This backdoor and paparazzi posing is a regular routine of the celebrities who do not want their personal life to be publicized, particularly with respect to a new project. The protocol was well executed, which created some air of mystery, and left fans between the lines and to construct their own story.

