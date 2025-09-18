Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

Aryan Khan and rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi turned heads at The Ba***ds of Bollywood screening with their coordinated all-black outfits. Though they posed separately for paparazzi, their stylish sync and Larissa’s quiet support reignited romance speculation among fans and media.

Aryan Khan & Larissa Bonesi’s fashion sync sparks romance buzz at star-studded screening! (Pc: X)
Aryan Khan & Larissa Bonesi’s fashion sync sparks romance buzz at star-studded screening! (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 18, 2025 11:47:08 IST

The launch of the Aryan Khan directed debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, was an aura of star power, yet it was actually a show of the unannounced, and unconfirmed romance. Although a host of A-listers in the industry blessed the red carpet, everybody was looking at Aryan Khan and Brazilian model cum actress Larissa Bonesi. The two came in and individually flaunted before the paparazzi but their synchronized all-black attires were a silent and obvious message.

The rumours of their relationship were long held, but this black, which is thought to be a very sophisticated and strong colour, was the impetus to their relationship. The fact that Bonesi is publicly demonstrating his support, who already praised the work of Aryan on social media, further cemented the speculation among fans and media as well, although both deliberately attempted to avoid contact with each other on the red carpet.

Aryan Khan Coordinated Fashion Statements

One of the discussions of the evening was the fashion decisions that Aryan and Larissa made. Aryan in his low-profile fashion chose a smooth black outfit, a T-shirt over a jacket and denims. His appearance was keen and assured, which corresponded to a young director who was making his great debut. On the contrary, Larissa was the epitome of beauty in a shiny off-shoulder black dress.

The fact that they chose the same color was very similar and the fit of their outfits was so smooth together that they appeared to have been a combination that was more than a coincidence. This fashionable syncing was part of the evidence that the fans and followers have been guessing about their relationship over the past months.

Aryan Khan Paparazzi Protocol

Aryan and Larissa had a professional distance in the red carpet despite the coordination of fashion. Aryan was with the cameras posing with his renowned family Shah Rukh Khan, whereas Gauri Khan, Suhana, and AbRam Larissa arrived individually. She smiled to the cameras and was her usual poised self, though she did not make any effort to get with Aryan or the Khans to have a picture.

This backdoor and paparazzi posing is a regular routine of the celebrities who do not want their personal life to be publicized, particularly with respect to a new project. The protocol was well executed, which created some air of mystery, and left fans between the lines and to construct their own story.

Also Read: Who is the Star Kid Fired From Debut Film, Replaced By Rani Mukerji, Struggling To Pay Rent?

Tags: Aryan KhanLarissa Bonesi

RELATED News

Binge-Ready: OTT Series And Movies You Can’t Miss This Weekend!
ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"He has a new take on filmmaking": Actor Lakshya on Aryan Khan's directorial skills in 'The Ba***rds of Bollywood'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Father’s Mistreatment Of Mother During Pregnancy, Fans Shocked
Bigg Boss 19 Day 25 Highlights: Captaincy Task Sparks Heated Fight, Amaal Malik Move Shakes House Drama

LATEST NEWS

Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion on rising prices of essentials
Forget Saree Trends! Gemini Nano Banana Lets You Create Stunning Viral Instagram Portraits – Step-By-Step Guide Inside
Pakistan: Citizens pay the price as the government fails to provide basic utilities in Karachi
Adani Cement Sets World Record With Largest Raft Foundation For Religious Infrastructure
From Narendra Modi to Mahatma Gandhi: Top 7 Indian Figures Honored With Grand Burj Khalifa Display
Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals
Donald Trump Gets Record-Breaking Royal Welcome By King Charles, 41-Gun Salute And Largest Guard Of Honour | VIDEO
Trailer for 'Anaconda' reboot out: Jack Black, Paul Rudd go snake-hunting in jungle
Jewar Noida Airport Launch Date Announced: Here’s When Flights Will Start & Cities To Connect
Tata AIA Unveils Two New Funds Focused on India's Sector Leaders, Combining Long-Term Wealth Creation with Life Insurance Protection
Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi
Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi
Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi
Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

QUICK LINKS