Home > Entertainment > Assam Influencer Archita Phukan’s Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn

Assam Influencer Archita Phukan’s Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn

Dibrugarh Police arrested Pratim Bora, ex-boyfriend of influencer Archita Phukan, for creating AI-generated pornographic content to defame her after their breakup. Using advanced AI tools, Bora imposed Phukan’s face onto explicit material, falsely linking her to the adult industry. The fake content went viral, sparking outrage.

Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 11:16:48 IST

In a shocking case of cyberbullying, Assam’s Dibrugarh Police arrested Pratim Bora, ex-boyfriend of social media influencer Archita Phukan, on the charges of generating and disseminating AI-created pornographic content to troll and avenge her.

The brutal assault driven by anger following the break-up resulted in viral disinformation and framed Phukan’s association with the industry of adult films.

AI-Generated Content Sparks Outrage

Bora allegedly used AI software to superimpose the face of Phukan on such adult content and create a bogus Instagram account named “Babydoll Archi.” The morphed content, like an adult performer Kendra Lust viral clip, was viewed by millions and created a false report that Phukan had entered the US’s adult sector.

This resulted in Assam-wide outrage, with Phukan getting threatening messages. The Dibrugarh Police’s cybercrime wing traced the online trail to Bora, and she testified that the content had been tampered with to provide her with a negative reputation.

Swift Police Action And Arrest 

After Phukan lodged a complaint officially at Dibrugarh Police Station, an inquiry was initiated, following Bora with IP and phone tapping. The 30-year-old mechanical engineer from Tinsukia was arrested on 12 July, 2025, from a rented flat.

His phone and computer were also taken into forensic examination. Bora accepted uploading the content in a fit of rage following the end of their relationship, booked under IT Act and Indian Penal Code for cyber harassment, defamation, and violation of privacy.

Police have cleared out the fake claim of  Archita’s involvement in the adult industry, stating, “She is not linked to any such content nor residing abroad. This was a deliberate attempt to malign her image following a personal fallout.”

Calls For Stronger Digital Safety Laws

The incident has highlighted the threats of misuse of AI in revenge porn and cyberstalking. The accident has led to demands for more regulation on deepfake technology and tougher legislation on digital security to safeguard people, especially women, against such nefarious activities.

Experts caution against the emotional and reputational expenses of such crimes and stress the need for strong cybersecurity.

Tags: archita phukanarrestassam influencerviral video

Assam Influencer Archita Phukan's Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn
