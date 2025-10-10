Assam: Zubeen Garg’s Inner Circle Broke His Trust, Says Garima Garg

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg, has broken her silence in an emotional interview, expressing disappointment over the conduct of those who accompanied the singer on his final trip to Singapore.

When asked if she believed Zubeen’s inner circle had broken his trust, Garima said, “It seems, it looks like the people who were around him — the ones we trusted the most — didn’t take care of him when he needed it the most. It was pure negligence on their part and on the organiser’s part as well. I mean the organiser of the North East Festival and the organisers of the yacht party.”

Reaffirming her faith in the ongoing investigation, Garima said she trusted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the CID, but urged them to stay focused. “I have faith in our investigation system. We are keeping patience and waiting for the results. Things should not go haywire; they should stay focused. We just want to know what exactly happened on that day with Zubeen and how his end came to this. He was everyone’s heartbeat. If there was any criminal intention involved, those people should be severely punished,” she said.

Garima also confirmed that Zubeen’s medical team had previously advised him to avoid water and fire due to his seizure condition — advice that, she said, his team knew very well. “They were very well aware of it. When he was in the hospital and released, his advisers were present and heard everything. They knew about it very well,” she stressed.

On the question of preserving Zubeen’s artistic legacy, Garima said she would continue the work that was closest to his heart — the movie Roi Roi Binale, a musical love story Zubeen had dreamt of for nearly two decades. “I wouldn’t call it Zubeen’s last film. We will always carry forward his work and legacy. His dream project, Roi Roi Binale, was already in post-production. He was passionately involved in it and wanted to release it on the 31st. We are trying to fulfill that dream and release it for the people. Everyone involved with the movie is working on it,” she said.

Garima's statements come at a crucial moment as the SIT continues to question key accused in the case, including Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and others who accompanied the singer during his final days in Singapore.

