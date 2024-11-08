Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Expecting A Baby; Wishes Flood In from Bollywood

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child in 2025, sharing the exciting news on social media with warm wishes from friends and fans.

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to embrace parenthood, as the couple announced their pregnancy on social media this Friday. The pair shared a heartfelt joint statement revealing that their first child is expected to arrive in 2025. Their exciting news was met with a flood of warm wishes from their friends in the entertainment and sports worlds, including heartfelt messages from Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty, actress Pooja Hegde, and actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Athiya and KL Rahul’s Journey to Parenthood

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot in January 2023, shared their joy with fans on Instagram. The couple, who met through mutual friends in 2019, have since become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about power couples. Their announcement, made just days after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, has garnered widespread excitement. The couple expressed their happiness and gratitude for the love and support they’ve received over the years, with Athiya describing the pregnancy as “a beautiful new chapter” in their lives.

While Rahul is currently in Australia, representing India A in a warm-up series against Australia A, he’s also gearing up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the cricket star has had a difficult time finding consistent form since his return to the Indian Test squad, and he was recently dropped after the first Test against New Zealand, following a series of disappointing performances. Nonetheless, Rahul remains a key figure in Indian cricket, and fans are hopeful for his return to form.

Bollywood and Cricket World Celebrate the News

As news of Athiya and Rahul’s pregnancy spread, messages of congratulations poured in from celebrities and friends. Ahan Shetty, who shares a close bond with his sister Athiya, was among the first to express his joy, posting an adorable message on Instagram. Actress Pooja Hegde and model-actor Sobhita Dhulipala also joined in the celebrations, sending their best wishes to the expectant couple.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Join the Parenting Club

Athiya and KL Rahul aren’t the only ones celebrating the arrival of new additions to their families. Speculation is growing that Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, are also expecting their second child. If the rumors are true, Rohit could miss the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Meanwhile, India’s former captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, recently welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their growing family, and fans have showered them with love and admiration.

As Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul prepare for the arrival of their first child, their fans eagerly await more updates from the couple, who have been an inspiration to many for their love, dedication, and professional success.

