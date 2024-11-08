Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Puts His Place In India’s Test Squad In Jeopardy | WATCH

KL Rahul’s struggles in the unofficial Test against Australia A, including a bizarre dismissal, raise doubts over his selection for India's upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad.

KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Puts His Place In India’s Test Squad In Jeopardy | WATCH

KL Rahul’s poor performance during the second unofficial Test against Australia A has raised doubts about his place in India’s upcoming Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his experience at the MCG, Rahul’s struggles with the bat in both innings of the match have put him under scrutiny as the selectors weigh their options.

KL Rahul, expected to play a key role in leading India A to a strong performance, failed to meet the expectations. In a match that was critical for him to prove his place in the senior Test squad, Rahul’s dismissal was nothing short of embarrassing.

During the first innings, Rahul could only manage to score a mere four runs from just four balls. He was dismissed when Australia A’s wicketkeeper, Jimmy Peirson, caught him off Scott Boland’s bowling.

However, it was Rahul’s bizarre dismissal in the second innings that truly stunned everyone. After attempting a defensive shot off spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, Rahul’s bat seemed to unintentionally leave the ball, which proceeded to roll onto the stumps, leaving him stunned and out. The bizarre dismissal has since been described as a “brain fade” moment, with the cricketer unable to explain how he got out.

A Crucial Opportunity For Rahul

Rahul’s selection for this match was seen as an opportunity to convince the Indian selectors of his worth ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Having been dropped during the home Tests against New Zealand, Rahul’s performance in this unofficial series was seen as a chance to regain his place in the team. However, with two cheap dismissals, Rahul’s spot in the squad is now in doubt.

Despite being the only player in the India A lineup with experience at the MCG, Rahul could not leverage his experience to guide the team to a better performance after their loss in the first match. His struggles have intensified the pressure on him, with selectors now having to reconsider his role in the Test team.

Dhruv Jurel Shines In The Match

On the other hand, reserve wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has made a strong case for himself in the match. Jurel was the standout performer for India A in the first innings, scoring a crucial 80 runs off 186 balls, nearly half of the team’s total of 161 runs. His calmness at the crease and ability to play late, using soft hands, was commendable and showed maturity beyond his years.

Jurel’s solid technique has made him a more viable option as a middle-order batter than Sarfaraz Khan. While Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper, Jurel’s ability to leave deliveries on length has put him in contention for a future spot in India’s batting lineup, should the selectors decide to make changes.

Will KL Rahul Bounce Back?

KL Rahul’s underwhelming performance in this unofficial Test match will undoubtedly be discussed during the selection process for India’s upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With his place in the team now uncertain, the selectors will need to carefully evaluate his performances and decide whether to include him in the squad or turn to other options.

MUST READ | PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Wastes Review After Zampa Tricks Rizwan In 2nd ODI | WATCH

Filed under

ind vs aus kl rahul latest sports news sports news
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox